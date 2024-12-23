Homepage > News > Business > Top events of 2024: A deep dive into future tech

It’s the time of year again when we look back over the past 12 months, recounting all the adventures we’ve embarked upon and reflecting on how to make the next year even better. Historically, for me, my calendar has been full of work trips to wild and exotic lands to cover events with the CoinGeek camera crew, but not this year.

I spent the majority of 2024 in London for the first time in as long as I can remember. Three of my top five events of the year were hosted in London, and the other two were short flights away in Europe. While this might sound boring to you, it was a welcomed travel break and allowed time for me to learn how to create videos that tell a story vs. just sharing the highlights. This year also reminded me of how lucky I am to live in a city like London, one of the hubs—if not THE hub—of future technology.

Heading into 2025, I’m already looking forward to attending more London-based events, such as iGB Live! and the London Blockchain Conference (LBC), but before we get there, I’d like to share my top five events from 2024.

IEEE London

The IEEE events are always exciting for me because I have access to some of the brightest minds in future tech, such as artificial intelligence (AI) and blockchain, and experts in how the Internet of Things (IoT) and IPv6 fit in. IEEE London was hosted in Central London at Kings College, and my focus was on a panel of speakers who dove into the Metanet concept and why a scalable blockchain like BSV is necessary to provide the backbone of this future internet protocol.

Block Dojo Showcase

I love startup environments, mainly because of the buzz and excitement surrounding them. Living up to its expectations, the Block Dojo Cohort 8 Showcase was nothing short of inspiring and I loved how the startup Founders have caught on that AI and blockchain are a match made in heaven. My biggest takeaway from this event is while investors are keen on AI, for long-term success, adding blockchain into the mix will make a safer bet.

iGB Live!

The online gambling world will always hold a place in my heart, and participating in this year’s final Amsterdam-based iGB Live! was an absolute honor.

I was invited to chair the event’s startup, LaunchPad (love that buzz!), and was pleasantly surprised to hear about the use of blockchain and AI from the Founders. I was also recognized as an “iGB Original” and contributed to a fun video about the event’s move to London from 2025 (love that location!).

AWS Summit Zurich

Zurich is one of my favorite cities and supporting my friends at the BSVA during AWS Zurich was a delight. I loved participating in a huge expo, conducting numerous interviews and learning all about the ins and outs of the Teranode system. It was inspiring to witness the delegates stopping by the BSVA booth to learn more about scalable blockchain tech and its role in cloud computing, I can’t wait to attend more events like this one once Teranode is online in 2025.

London Blockchain Conference

The LBC is always a highlight of my year, first because it takes place in my home city and second because it brings together my favorite topics under one roof, all under the umbrella of future technology. The 2024 edition of the LBC was an extra special treat, as we had an elaborate CoinGeek studio set up smack in the middle of the expo floor.

At this studio, my CoinGeek colleagues and I conducted talk show-style interviews with key speakers and guests throughout each day while moderating amazing panels in between. Next year’s LBC will take place from October 22-23 at Evolution London, a fantastic venue near Battersea Station in Central London. I’m already looking forward to it, and I hope to see you there, too!

