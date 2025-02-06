Homepage > News > Business > Tokkeni: Tokenizing businesses for fun and profit

How many ways can digital blockchain tokens improve a business? The new application Tokkeni has plenty of suggestions. Rewards, competitions and loyalty programs always spring to mind first, but the Zürich-based startup wants to push the boundaries further by letting its users get creative.

Tokkeni’s interface may look like other digital wallet apps on the surface (though it’s more colorful). But scratch below the surface, and you’ll find a whole range of suggestions for tokenizing and gamifying different aspects of a business. There are events and promotion campaigns, influencer ranks, work tasks, skillsets employees can build upon and take with them, prizes, and leaderboards.

Users aren’t limited to those choices since any business or other type of project can create their tokens and rules. Signing up for the app is simple, as is its navigation—though business users looking to develop or sell tokens will need to complete a KYC/ID process and link a bank account to get the full benefits.

Users can choose between a desktop browser interface and a mobile app. There’s a wallet for native (BSV) blockchain tokens (notably, the app only mentions “Bitcoin” in its interface) as well as any tokens created and held. For tokens, it uses the STAS protocol. There’s also the ability to perform peer-to-peer atomic swaps between tokens/tokens and tokens/blockchain assets.

Tokkeni’s team is managed by Razvan Petre, Paulina Hernandez Pader, and their team of developers. Having built a working product without external assistance, the company is looking for investors “so we can bring Tokkeni to the next level.”

“(Our) highest priority is to get some clients using the app— no matter how small the business is—and at the same time continue with marketing our ideas,” Petre told CoinGeek.

He noted that Tokkeni is aimed at businesses of any size and can also provide a white-label app for corporations or large conglomerates looking for a platform more tailored to their needs.

Any digital token is an asset to someone

Unique digital assets (of the fungible or non-fungible type) have thousands of potential use cases for businesses, large and small, and even for non-profit and art projects. More specifically, if something can be represented digitally, it becomes an asset. There’s an advantage in attaching rules and conditions to that token and recording who owns/transfers it on a trustable ledger. It’s a big help if that trustable layer is on a blockchain network that’s fast, scaleable, and cheap to use. Luckily, BSV has all those attributes.

Tokkeni’s platform explores the possibilities. Petre suggested users create tokens for “customer loyalty, digital coupons, airdrops, giveaways, gamification, and surveys.”

In reality, users are limited only by their imaginations and what concepts can be tokenized. Mini- or nano-sized businesses (which could be a single individual) can tokenize themselves and/or their skills as a form of marketing or monetize by swapping them with others.

“We (also) have the ability to create Promoter Campaigns, where one can unleash an army of promoters, each with their own link,” Petre added. “When a customer comes to the business and buys something using that link, the promoter is automatically being rewarded in tokens of the respective business.”

He also pointed out some use cases for live and in-person events, saying tokens and gamification can make these more engaging for attendees and fun.

For example, organizers could “give tokens for each ‘task’ or question received, hide QR codes with prizes, etc. We organized an event like that with SwissRe, a big re-insurer, and it was a great success, the participants were very engaged and checking our leaderboards all the time,” Petre said.

Tokkeni has a Marketplace feature that handles P2P swaps and trades. Ownership transfers are handled by smart contracts on the BSV network. The swaps are atomic, that is, the results are either a success or fail—so there is no danger of any tokenized asset getting lost in limbo.

“Our vision is a world where people can freely P2P-exchange their brands and skills, a world where everyone wins by having access to a diverse pool of options,” Petre said.

Tokkeni has been marketing locally in Switzerland, aiming first at smaller companies since they’re seen as more agile and open to implementing new technologies and techniques to improve their business. However, the team is already looking further for other potential markets, with its list of supported languages including German, Spanish, French, Italian, Greek, Romanian, and Portuguese.

