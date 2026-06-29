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The Philippines has no shortage of digital ambitions.

Government agencies are rolling out artificial intelligence (AI) initiatives. Digital banks are expanding access to financial services. Policymakers are discussing AI governance, cross-border data flows, and digital economy frameworks. Across the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN), countries are racing to position themselves for the next wave of technological innovation.

Yet despite the rapid pace of technological advancement, a recurring message emerged from an all-women panel at the AIBC Asia Summit in Manila: the country’s biggest challenge is not innovation itself—it is implementation.

The discussion, entitled “How Women Leaders Are Shaping Digital Regulation and Tech Policy in the Philippines and ASEAN Region,” brought together leaders from government, finance, technology, and community development. While their backgrounds varied widely, many arrived at the same conclusion: policies, institutions, and communities are struggling to keep pace with technological change.

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“The gap really is the implementation part,” said Kris Libunao, Executive Director of SmartCT and former deputy national security adviser. “That’s the hard part. Does it really reach the barangays? Is it really being implemented? Do they have the capacity on the ground?”

Her observation resonated throughout the discussion.

For decades, policymakers have focused on creating laws, regulations, and development plans. But according to former Department of Information and Communications Technology (DICT) Undersecretary Jocelle Batapa-Sigue, the Philippines already has many of the policies it needs.

“We don’t make policies just for the sake of making policies,” Batapa-Sigue said. “In the Philippines, we have so many good laws, but the problem is in the implementation.”

One reason, she argued, is that policymaking often happens without sufficient consultation with the communities and industries that will ultimately be affected by those policies.

“There was no design thinking approach right from the very beginning,” she said. “The creation of policies are one-sided. Basically policymakers on top and not really consulting the stakeholders who will be affected by these policies.”

That disconnect between policymakers and the people they serve was echoed by Clark Development Corporation President and CEO Atty. Agnes Devanadera, who has spent decades in public service, including stints as mayor, Solicitor General, Justice Secretary, and chairperson of the Energy Regulatory Commission.

Asked whether policies and institutions are keeping pace with technological change, Devanadera offered a candid assessment.

“You want an honest answer?” she said. “Technology has moved faster than the institutions.”

For Devanadera, the challenge is not simply adopting new technologies but ensuring institutions evolve alongside them. She pointed to the need for stronger connections between policymakers and communities, describing how information gathered on the ground should inform decision-making at higher levels of government.

The issue extends beyond governance and into economic development.

As Clark positions itself as a destination for technology and AI investments, Devanadera argued that physical infrastructure alone is no longer enough.

“We have built the infrastructure of credibility,” she said. “The infrastructure of integrity.”

Trust emerged as another recurring theme throughout the panel.

Gay Santos, former World Bank executive, independent director at Uno Digital Bank, and trustee of Fintech Alliance Philippines, warned that many conversations about digital transformation place too much emphasis on technology itself rather than the outcomes it is supposed to achieve.

“We’re so hyped about digital economy,” Santos said. “When a digital economy is not about the growth of technology in itself, it’s about going towards sustainability. It’s about resilience. It’s about inclusive growth.”

For Santos, governance, accountability, and public trust are foundational requirements for a sustainable digital economy.

“I think the solid building block would be governance, accountability, and public trust,” she said.

The conversation also highlighted the risk that rapid technological progress could widen existing inequalities.

While digital adoption continues to grow across ASEAN, Santos noted that large segments of the population remain excluded from the digital economy.

“Only a quarter are digitally included,” she said, referring to ASEAN’s population of approximately 680 million people.

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Women, small businesses, rural communities, and underserved populations remain among those most vulnerable to being left behind.

Batapa-Sigue pointed to another inclusion challenge that often receives less attention: geography.

“I’m here as a provinciana [province girl],” she said. “Why are we only concentrating on the 16 million Filipinos in Manila when there are 100 million outside of Metro Manila?”

For more than two decades, Batapa-Sigue has advocated for the creation of information and communications technology councils across provincial communities. She believes digital transformation efforts must extend beyond major urban centers if they are to deliver meaningful national impact.

The discussion also touched on AI, a technology that is advancing faster than most governments can regulate.

Batapa-Sigue expressed concern that while the Philippines has numerous AI initiatives and use cases, it still lacks a comprehensive governance framework.

“We have a lot of AI use case and initiatives, but there is no cohesive AI governance, ethics, policy framework,” she said.

The challenge, she argued, is finding the right balance between innovation and regulation, encouraging technological development while managing risks and ensuring responsible use.

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Ultimately, the panel’s message was not that the Philippines lacks innovation. In fact, the country has demonstrated a willingness to embrace emerging technologies across government, finance, and industry.

The larger challenge is ensuring that innovation translates into meaningful outcomes.

Technology can create opportunities, improve public services, expand financial inclusion, and drive economic growth. But without effective implementation, trusted institutions, and a commitment to inclusion, even the most ambitious digital strategies risk falling short.

As the Philippines continues its push toward a digital future, the lesson from these women leaders was clear: success will depend not on how quickly technology advances, but on how effectively people, policies, and institutions adapt alongside it.

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