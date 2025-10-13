Homepage > News > Business > The golden fusion: Tether’s entry into gold mining

In today’s dynamic financial landscape, the intersection between digital currencies and commodities has become a notable and increasingly common trend. Tether, the entity behind USDT, the largest stablecoin, is making its move on the matter by expanding into gold mining. This move has prompted discussions about integrating the practical aspects of resource extraction with blockchain’s efficiency.

Tether, which reported $5.7 billion in profits in the first half of 2025, is considering investments in gold, from mining to trading. CEO Paolo Ardoino has likened the asset to a natural BTC, citing the metal’s scarcity and enduring value as parallels to BTC’s digital rarity. With gold prices reaching over $4,000 per ounce this year—marking a 36.5% increase—the incentive to pursue it as a hedge against economic instability is clear.

Tether’s engagement with gold isn’t recent. By mid-2025, they possessed roughly $8.7 billion in physical gold bars stored in Swiss vaults. These holdings support their XAUT token, where each token corresponds to one troy ounce of gold. The market capitalization of XAUT has increased to over $1.35 billion, supported by more than 250,000 tokens, which equate to approximately 7.66 tons of gold. Tether won’t stop there either. It is also committed to a $105 million investment in Elemental Altus Royalties Corp., a Canadian company specializing in mining royalties. This investment follows a previous stake in the company, suggesting a stronger move to convert cryptocurrency profits into commodity assets.

This shift is innovative, creating possibilities for hybrid assets that combine physical mining with crypto yields. While tokenized gold is not a new concept, Tether’s strategy involves direct mining participation. A token could track gold’s price and provide yields from mining royalties, all while being tradable on blockchain networks. Tokenized gold is gaining traction in the decentralized finance (DeFi) space. SmartGold has Tokenized gold is gaining traction in the decentralized finance (DeFi) space. SmartGold has partnered with Chintai to tokenize $1.6 billion in IRA-held gold, enabling U.S. investors to earn yields on crypto platforms without selling their physical gold. Defi lending platforms such as On Aave are following suit. Soon, you’ll be able to borrow against your XAUT holdings or earn interest, unlocking yield potential from gold like never before. Gold is now integrated into on-chain ecosystems, offering diversification within the crypto world.

The diversification appears to be a forward movement for both mining and cryptocurrencies. With BTC mining facing post-halving stress and rising energy costs, firms are exploring alternative options, such as gold, to steady their income. Tether’s moves might incentivise stablecoin issuers to follow suit, making a system where crypto supports mining, which in turn backs more tokens. The tokenized gold market has surpassed $2.5 billion and is expected to continue growing as institutions adopt it and gold serves as a hedge during periods of instability. If gold prices reaches $4,200 per ounce by 2025’s end, hybrid assets could pull money from regular finance.

Some problems merit attention. The supervision of stablecoins by regulators is one such issue, and the association with physical mining often raises concerns about environmental risks. The advantage is understandable: combining the attractiveness of gold with the creativity of crypto can offer a hedge during times of inflation and geopolitical instability.

In today’s search for better returns, I see Tether’s approach as a bridge between traditional finance and blockchain—bringing together the stability of precious metals with the innovation of blockchain to create a potential hedge against inflation and global uncertainty.

