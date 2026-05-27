Homepage > News > Business > China, Singapore seek to maintain human leadership amid AI boom

Getting your Trinity Audio player ready...

Asian powerhouses China and Singapore unveiled respective guidelines on what institutions and users should do to preserve human leadership amid the rapid adoption and advancements of artificial intelligence (AI) and the emergence of machine economy.

Beijing’s key body on cybersecurity standardization, the National Technical Committee 260 on Cybersecurity, recently released the “Ethics-Safety Guidelines for Artificial Intelligence Application 1.0,” which details the importance of reinforcing human leadership in the age of AI.

A known global leader in the tech space and recognized as one of the most competitive economies in AI and its speedy deployment across sectors, China has been vocal about the significance of the human workforce, even ruling against unlawful termination and unfair job adjustments despite the benefits and the autonomy that AI offers. Its latest move only cements its determination to ensure humans continue to have a competitive advantage against smart technologies.

Unveiled during the 2026 China Internet Civilization Conference in the city of Nanning on May 19, the technical guideline covers the development of AI applications, their service provision, and their use, while offering instructions for organizations and individuals executing AI-related initiatives, China Daily reported.

Drafted by experts from leading institutions and companies nationwide, including Tsinghua University, the China Electronics Standardization Institute, Alibaba Group (NASDAQ: BABA), Huawei Technologies, and DeepSeek, the document acknowledged the improvements of harnessing AI in business operations and daily activities, but quickly pointed out that humans should maintain their position as the core mechanism that allows AI to function.

The document emphasized that humans should recognize AI as a tool that will merely assist them in serving “the common well-being of humanity,” not replace them. This would help avoid issues tied to job replacement and the heavy reliance on AI in terms of making judgments and decisions.

Users are advised to use AI moderately and have a proper understanding of AI emotional services to curb excessive reliance and addiction to the technology, as well as to help them maintain real interpersonal communication and activities.

The guideline also mentioned the need to develop an open-source innovation ecosystem with enhanced security capabilities to deal with cyber threats associated with using integrated AI systems and applications.

Bracing for the digital future

Over in Singapore, Infocomm Media Development Authority (IMDA) has joined forces with SkillsFuture Singapore (SSG) and Workforce Singapore (WSG) to develop a new playbook to assist enterprises in navigating the growing AI industry.

The “AI for Enterprise Impact Playbook” discusses the challenges Singaporean businesses face in finding the right support for their digital transformation efforts, especially in the wake of AI.

The national government has been actively supporting businesses in improving their digital capabilities through grants, advisory services, and training programs. However, some companies still struggle to identify which of these resources are the most suitable for their specific level of digital maturity, according to an OpenGov report.

The state-backed institutions are expecting that the playbook will help address these challenges, providing them with a three-step process for enterprise transformation.

According to the playbook, enterprises should first assess their readiness to adopt AI across five dimensions: strategy and leadership, talent and culture, data and governance, technology deployment and integration, and value creation.

Once evaluated, Singapore has laid out various programs to align enterprises with their specific needs, ensuring they can successfully implement AI and develop the skills needed to operate it.

“This integrated approach reflects Singapore’s broader policy focus on equipping workers with new capabilities as AI adoption accelerates, complementing national efforts around lifelong learning and AI skills development,” the playbook read.

Concluding the process, IMDA, along with the SSG and WSG, will support enterprises in gradually implementing AI projects rather than a major overhaul, allowing them to adapt and implement technological solutions with ease.

Singapore’s latest strategy sits within the National AI Impact Programme (NAIIP) announced by Digital Development and Information Minister Josephine Teo on March 2. Under this initiative, the city-state plans to train about 100,000 workers with AI skills and equip 10,000 enterprises with AI smarts over the next three years.

“Not all of us can be AI engineers. But we can be ‘bilingual’ in AI and our own areas of expertise, to solve problems in our domains,” Teo said during the announcement of the program.

In order for artificial intelligence (AI) to work right within the law and thrive in the face of growing challenges, it needs to integrate an enterprise blockchain system that ensures data input quality and ownership—allowing it to keep data safe while also guaranteeing the immutability of data. Check out CoinGeek’s coverage on this emerging tech to learn more why Enterprise blockchain will be the backbone of AI.

Watch: The AI wave is here—are marketers ready?