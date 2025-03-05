Homepage > News > Business > Small is the new big: How blockchain, AI empower minority

This post is a guest contribution by George Siosi Samuels, managing director at Faiā. See how Faiā is committed to staying at the forefront of technological advancements here.

In the area of emerging tech, a quiet revolution is underway. Smaller teams, once overshadowed by large corporations and bureaucratic structures, are now emerging as powerhouses of innovation and efficiency. This shift is being driven by a major transformative technology: artificial intelligence (AI). It is leveling the playing field, enabling small teams to outcompete larger, more inefficient players.

For enterprises and governments, this trend is not just part of a hype cycle (like what we’ve seen in blockchain, crypto, etc.)—it’s a significant signal and call to action. As blockchain and AI mature, their combined potential is reshaping industries, redefining workflows, and creating new opportunities for small teams to thrive.

In this article, we’ll explore how these technologies empower small teams, their challenges, and the strategies they can use to succeed in this new era.

The rise of small teams in the blockchain and AI era

The traditional narrative of “bigger is better” is being overturned. In the blockchain and AI spaces, small teams are proving that agility, creativity, and alignment can outpace sheer size and resources. This shift is particularly evident in three key areas:

Algorithmic favoritism for small accounts – Social media platforms like X (formerly Twitter), Meta (NASDAQ: META), and YouTube are tweaking their algorithms to favor smaller accounts. This trend is not just a fluke—it’s a reflection of a broader shift toward engagement over broadcasting. Smaller accounts, with their ability to foster meaningful interactions, are seeing disproportionate growth in profile visits and impressions. For example, a small team using a “reply guy” strategy—actively engaging with others rather than just posting content—can achieve one million impressions despite having fewer than 10,000 followers. AI democratizes access to tools and resources – AI is no longer the exclusive domain of tech giants. With the advent of user-friendly AI tools like ChatGPT from the United States and DeepSeek (open-source) from China, small teams can now access sophisticated AI capabilities without needing deep technical expertise or massive budgets. This democratization enables small teams to automate tasks, analyze data, and make informed decisions at scale. Blockchain enhances transparency and trust – truly scalable blockchains have decentralized, immutable ledgers, which is a big deal for “small world networks.” Whether it’s managing supply chains, verifying credentials, or streamlining financial transactions, blockchain provides a level of transparency and trust that was previously unattainable for smaller players. For example, small businesses use blockchain to optimize supply chain management, ensuring traceability and reducing fraud.

Blockchain and AI: A powerful synergy for small teams

The convergence of blockchain and AI is creating new opportunities for small teams to innovate and compete. Here’s how these technologies are working together to empower smaller players:

1. Enhanced data integrity and security

AI thrives on data, but the quality and integrity of that data are critical. Blockchain ensures that data is accurate, tamper-proof, and transparent. For example, AI algorithms can analyze blockchain-verified data to detect fraud, predict trends, and optimize operations. This combination is particularly valuable for small teams in industries like healthcare, where data integrity is paramount.

2. Smart contracts and automation

Smart contracts, powered by blockchain, enable small teams to automate complex processes without intermediaries. When combined with AI, these contracts can become even more powerful. For instance, AI can analyze market conditions and trigger smart contracts to execute trades, manage inventory, or distribute payments. This level of automation allows small teams to operate with the efficiency of much larger organizations.

3. Decentralized Finance (DeFi) and AI-driven analytics

DeFi is revolutionizing financial services by removing intermediaries and enabling peer-to-peer transactions. Small teams can leverage DeFi platforms to access capital, manage investments, and streamline payments. AI enhances this by providing predictive analytics, risk assessment, and personalized financial advice. Together, blockchain and AI are creating a new financial ecosystem where small teams can thrive.

Use Cases: Small teams making a big impact

1. Supply chain management

Small businesses are using blockchain and AI to optimize supply chains. For example, companies like Circulor and IBM Chain (NASDAQ: IBM) are leveraging blockchain to track the provenance of goods, ensuring transparency and reducing counterfeiting. AI complements this by analyzing supply chain data to predict demand, optimize inventory, and identify potential disruptions.

2. Customer relations and marketing

AI-powered chatbots (more aptly called “Agents” now) and blockchain-based customer data platforms are transforming how small teams engage with customers. Bots/Agents provide personalized recommendations and automate customer service, while blockchain ensures that customer data is secure and transparent. This combination allows small teams to compete with more prominent players in delivering exceptional customer experiences.

3. Government and public sector

Governments are increasingly turning to blockchain and AI to improve efficiency and transparency. For example, the Georgian government uses blockchain to manage land registries, reduce corruption, and increase trust. AI is being used to analyze citizen data, predict public service needs, and optimize resource allocation. These technologies enable small government teams to deliver better services with fewer resources.

Challenges and opportunities for small teams

While the potential of blockchain and AI is immense, small teams face unique challenges in adopting these technologies:

Resource constraints: Small teams often lack the budget and expertise to implement blockchain and AI solutions. However, the rise of Blockchain-as-a-Service (BaaS) and AI platforms makes these technologies more accessible. Regulatory uncertainty: The regulatory landscape for blockchain and AI is still evolving. Small teams must navigate complex regulations while ensuring compliance. However, proactive engagement with regulators and industry groups can help mitigate these risks. Blockchain can help this department immensely by providing better auditing capabilities for AI systems. Talent shortages: The demand for blockchain and AI expertise far exceeds supply. However, AI is making it so that many developers are becoming less and less needed for the coding work itself. Senior or experienced developers are needed to help coordinate or orchestrate AI Agents instead. Small teams can address this unique issue by investing in upskilling programs and collaborating with universities and research institutions, but more from an orchestration and communications standpoint (versus straight coding skills).

Strategies for success

To harness the power of blockchain and AI, small teams should focus on the following strategies:

Start small, scale fast – Begin with pilot projects to test the feasibility of blockchain and AI solutions. Once proven, scale these initiatives to drive broader impact. Collaborate and partner – Small teams can amplify their impact by collaborating with other organizations, sharing resources, and co-developing solutions. Focus on alignment and agility – Success in the blockchain and AI era is not just about technology—it’s about proper alignment with organizational goals and the agility to adapt to changing conditions. Staying aligned amidst chaos is still a human problem, not AI.

Conclusion

The era of “small is beautiful” is here. Blockchain and AI are empowering small teams to innovate, compete, and succeed in ways that were previously unimaginable. For enterprises and governments, this trend represents both a challenge and an opportunity. By embracing these technologies and adopting the right strategies, small teams can unlock their full potential and drive meaningful change in the blockchain and AI spaces.

As we look to the future, one thing is clear: the winners in this new era will not be the biggest or the richest but the most agile, creative, and aligned. Small teams, armed with blockchain and AI, are poised to lead the way.

