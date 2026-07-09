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Singapore’s fight against cyber threats intensified in 2025 as authorities uncovered hundreds of thousands of malware-infected systems, shedding light on the extent of malicious networks operating within the city-state’s digital ecosystem.

Data from the Singapore Cyber Landscape report published on June 30 showed that there were 284,300 malware-infected systems detected in 2025, more than double the previous year’s tally of 117,300.

Despite being widely regarded as one of the most advanced countries in the world due to its robust economy, innovation, and technology, Singapore is not immune to cyber threats. Ironically, its technological advancement makes it even more vulnerable to cyber attacks.

With more sectors adopting advanced and emerging technologies such as cloud computing, artificial intelligence (AI), and the Internet of Things (IoT), the country of nearly 6 million people opens itself up to greater vulnerabilities. While these innovations undoubtedly improve Singapore’s efficiency, productivity, and public service delivery, they also create additional entry points that cybercriminals can exploit.

Nowadays, cybercriminals rely on fraudulent schemes such as phishing and romance scams to get quick cash, but more sophisticated attackers often deploy malware to compromise devices that use internet connections, including computers, smartphones, routers, and smart home appliances.

Authorities call these malware-infected hardware “botnet devices,” which the state-run Cyber Security Agency of Singapore (CSA) said to have proliferated due to weak security configurations among consumer IoT devices, The Straits Times reported.

Additionally, the emergence of AI and AI agents allows bad actors to spread malware to more smart devices at a greater speed, making it more challenging for Singaporean authorities to detect and defend infected systems, according to David Koh, Cybersecurity Commissioner and chief executive at CSA.

To address this growing concern at a time when Singapore’s digitalization drive is in full swing, the government will mandate that companies selling residential routers comply with its new requirements, which it plans to enforce by the end of 2027. Full details of the new regulations have yet to be announced.

Lifeline for victims of online harm

Apart from malware, online abuse has become more rampant with the digital pivot, prompting Singapore to launch a one-stop agency to help victims of online harm and bring offenders to justice. The formation of the The formation of the Online Safety Commission (OSC) demonstrates Singapore’s growing recognition of digital harm as a serious public concern, which the government hopes other countries will follow. Its establishment is part of the Online Safety (Relief and Accountability) Act (OSRA) passed by the government on November 5, 2025, to address harmful content and promote a safer online community for people of all ages.

“We hope OSRA and OSC will help strengthen norms for positive and responsible online behaviour, so that all Singaporeans can participate safely and confidently in our digital society,” said Digital Development and Information Minister Josephine Teo.

The OSC will have the power to compel online platforms and online group administrators to take down content that is deemed harmful to online users, including posts tied to child abuse, doxing, online harassment, stalking, and intimate images.

Authorities are encouraging victims of online harm to lodge their cases on the OSC’s website for free and provide details of their concerns that can help the 40-member Commission with its investigation, including the nature of the incident, where it took place, and any evidence supporting their claims.

Online Safety Commissioner Francis Ng said while there is no definite timeframe on when the OSC will act on a particular case, he assured complainants and victims that the Commission will “do everything in its power to deal with (cases) as quickly as possible.”

Aside from the OSC, victims can also reach out to the Fei Yue Community Services, the Samaritans of Singapore, SG Her Empowerment, Singapore Children’s Society, and TOUCH Community Services for counseling.

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