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Southeast Asia is becoming a hotbed for artificial intelligence (AI) and cloud infrastructure investments, with multinational technology firm Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN) becoming a critical component of the region’s digital expansion.

The Washington-based tech giant announced on May 21 that major Amazon Web Services (AWS) investment plans for Indonesia, Malaysia, Singapore, and Thailand over the past three years are expected to yield over $33 billion by 2039.

Southeast Asia is rapidly emerging as a global hub for AI and cloud infrastructure, driven by its massive tech-savvy population, rapidly growing digital infrastructure, favorable strategic positioning, and solid government backing, drawing the attention of major corporations and startups looking to diversify their opportunities in the tech sector.

“Governments across Southeast Asia deserve recognition for their bold leadership in shaping policies and economic conditions that are accelerating growth and attracting global investment in AI and technology at an unprecedented pace,” said Amazon’s chief global affairs and legal officer, David Zapolsky.

These characteristics pushed Amazon and numerous other tech firms, such as Oracle (NASDAQ: ORCL), Google (NASDAQ: GOOGL), Microsoft (NASDAQ: MSFT), and Alibaba Cloud, to pour billions in funding to expand their operations in the region.

Amazon’s investments in the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) member states of Malaysia, Indonesia, Singapore, and Thailand go beyond developing AI and cloud infrastructures to include training local workforces and reinforcing local businesses’ capabilities to compete on the global stage, Newsbyte reported, citing a statement from Zapolsky during the ATX Summit 2026 in Singapore from May 20-21.

The company’s collective investments for these countries are projected to contribute more than $64 billion to gross domestic product (GDP), and create over 56,300 jobs annually in the local data center supply chain. These investments would not only drive technological advancements in these four countries but also enhance the economic landscape of the ASEAN region, fostering collective prosperity and collaboration. These investments would not only drive technological advancements in these four countries but also enhance the economic landscape of the ASEAN region, fostering collective prosperity and collaboration.

This is not the first time Amazon has invested in Southeast Asia, with its cloud computing firm, AWS, operating in Singapore since 2010. The firm later set up operations in Indonesia in 2021, Malaysia in 2024, and Thailand in 2025. The Philippines, although not included in Amazon’s investment plans, is also at the forefront of utilizing AWS services. Available reports made no mention as to why the Philippines wasn’t included in Amazon’s latest infrastructure plans.

According to Zapolsky, there is a need to ramp up AI skills training in Southeast Asia due to the technology’s rapid development. An estimated 2.7 million people in the region were trained in AI and cloud computing under Amazon’s watch since 2017.

“Amazon is committed to expanding that reach, and we welcome partnership with every government to set ambitious national targets,” said Zapolsky.

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