I used to think I was “online-savvy.” I work around tech, I fact-check when something feels off, and I warn friends about shady links. Then I got scammed.

The text message came from the exact phone number my bank uses for billing alerts and account updates. It said I could redeem a reward using my credit card points. I clicked the link. The site looked legitimate. There was even a list of rewards to choose from, an Apple Watch among them. I hesitated for a second because the choices felt too good to be true, but curiosity won.

To “claim” the item, I was asked to pay a minimal shipping fee of PHP100 ($1.73). I entered my credit card details. Minutes later, my bank alerted me of a PHP5,000 ($86.28) deduction. That’s when I knew I had been scammed. It was a sophisticated attack. The scammers had spoofed my bank’s official sender ID and built a polished website that looked completely real. The lesson was simple and painful: when in doubt, don’t click—call and verify. If you encounter a scam in the Philippines, you can report it via hotline 1326.

This experience was at the top of my mind when I attended Safer Internet Day at the Google Philippines office. The conversations there weren’t just about tools; they focused on a bigger reality: scams and misinformation are now powered by increasingly sophisticated artificial intelligence (AI), while human vulnerability, our emotions, curiosity, and trust remain the same.

As Undersecretary Aboy Paraiso of the Cybercrime Investigation and Coordinating Center (CICC) says, “They don’t just hack your computers, they hack you. They find what open window in your heart, and all of your curiosity.”

He shared that “In 2025, consumer fraud accounted for 38% of all reported cyber grabs in the Philippines,” often beginning with small lapses like clicking a link, sharing an OTP, or oversharing personal data. His warning hit hard: “If you lose control of your data, you lose control of your digital life.”

One practical framework shared during the event was the SIFT method: STOP, INVESTIGATE the source, FIND better coverage, and TRACE claims back to the original context. It’s a simple checklist, but powerful in practice. Misinformation thrives on speed and emotion. SIFT introduces friction. It forces a pause, especially when content feels urgent, dramatic, or perfectly aligned with what we already believe.

There were also demonstrations of how everyday tools can help spot scams and manipulated content. Image and message-checking features can now provide context on where content originated or flag common scam patterns. Some AI-powered features can analyze suspicious links or SMS messages in real time and surface warnings before users click through. These tools don’t make us immune, but they create that crucial moment to ask: Why is my bank asking me to pay to redeem rewards? Why am I being rushed? Why does this offer feel too good to be true?

Still, no technology replaces basic digital hygiene. Avoid clicking links from SMS. Check the actual website URL. Never enter card details on unfamiliar pages. Verify offers through official apps or customer service channels. Think of safety tools as seatbelts: incredibly helpful in a crash, but not a license to speed.

As a parent, the discussions around family safety hit home. Our kids are growing up in an online world where algorithms decide what they see and where deepfakes, clickbait, and subtle manipulation are part of everyday scrolling. Parental control tools like screen time limits, app approval, content filters, and the ability to limit short-form video consumption can help introduce structure at home. But tools alone aren’t the point. What matters is the conversation they enable. When kids understand why limits exist, why endless scrolling affects focus, and why not all content is age-appropriate, they begin to develop self-regulation. Parental tools work best when paired with questions such as: Who made this video? What’s the source? How do you know it’s true? These everyday conversations build media literacy in ways no single setting ever could.

AI adds another layer of complexity. Today’s children will grow up with AI tutors, chatbots, and content generators as normal parts of learning. These can be helpful, but only if framed as tools, not shortcuts. Kids still need to think, verify, and struggle productively with problems. Teaching them to question AI outputs, to ask where information comes from, and whether it makes sense is part of raising critical thinkers in the digital age.

Interestingly, Filipinos are actively seeking ways to protect themselves online. Data shared at the event showed the Philippines among the top countries searching for terms related to computer viruses, OTP security, social engineering, and media literacy. That tells me something hopeful: people know the risks are real and they’re trying to adapt.

I was embarrassed to admit I got scammed. But maybe that’s the point. Digital literacy isn’t about never making mistakes; it’s about learning from them and building better habits. The internet will only get faster. AI will only get more convincing. Our best defense, especially for our families, isn’t just better tools, but better judgment: pause before clicking, verify before sharing, and teach our kids to do the same.

