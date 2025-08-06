Homepage > News > Business > Philippines prepares to showcase digitalization at ASEAN 2026

With the Philippines set to host the 44th Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) Summit in 2026, Department of Trade and Industry (DTI) Secretary Cris Roque is calling for an ambitious digital agenda that will spotlight the nation’s progress in innovation and inclusivity.

Speaking at the 51st Philippine Business Conference & Expo, Roque laid out her vision for how the Philippines can use ASEAN 2026 as a platform to demonstrate leadership in digital transformation. She emphasized the need to support micro, small, and medium enterprises (MSMEs), foster public-private partnerships, and embrace cutting-edge technology, from artificial intelligence (AI) to blockchain, to position the Philippines as a rising digital hub in the region.

“This is a major event for the Philippines. We need to showcase to our Southeast Asian neighbors what we have,” Roque said. “We need to show our aces. The Philippines has already leveled up, and it’s time to prove it.”

The ASEAN Summit, held biannually, gathers heads of state to discuss key regional challenges and opportunities across four cooperation pillars: economic, political-security, sociocultural, and environmental sustainability. For the Philippines, hosting the 2026 edition is not just a logistical undertaking; it’s a pivotal chance to reshape perceptions of the country’s innovation capabilities.

Roque stressed that digitalization is essential in bridging the nation’s geographical fragmentation and driving inclusive development.

“We are 7,600 islands. The only way for us to get our message across, the only way for us to sell, and the only way for us to disseminate information and get things done is to go digital,” she said. “We can’t wait anymore.”

Her remarks echoed President Ferdinand Marcos Jr.’s broader “Bagong Pilipinas” (New Philippines) vision, which aims to modernize infrastructure, accelerate economic growth, and deepen regional integration. The DTI secretary reiterated that digital transformation must extend beyond major corporations and urban centers.

“Innovation is within reach, and it must benefit everyone, not just the big players, but the smallest entrepreneurs whose ideas fuel our communities,” Roque stated. “Together, let us turn local ideas into global success stories and ensure that digital transformation leads to shared progress for all Filipinos.” This emphasis on empowering grassroots innovation resonates deeply with the ethos of This emphasis on empowering grassroots innovation resonates deeply with the ethos of Web3 technologies like blockchain, which promise decentralized solutions and financial inclusion across sectors.

ASEAN 2026: A strategic opportunity

President Marcos has already formed the National Organizing Council to oversee preparations for ASEAN 2026. The summit will coincide with two major diplomatic milestones: the 80th anniversary of United States-Philippine diplomatic relations and the 75th year of the Mutual Defense Treaty (MDT) between the two countries.

In light of this, President Marcos extended a personal invitation to former U.S. President Donald Trump to attend the ASEAN meetings in Manila.

“I look forward to hosting President Trump next year to attend the ASEAN meetings under the Philippines’ chair, which also coincides with the commemoration of our 80th year of diplomatic ties and 75 years of the Mutual Defense Treaty,” Marcos said in his arrival speech, after a three-day official visit to the United States.

He described his meeting with President Trump as a reaffirmation of the “ironclad commitment” between the two nations and noted that continued U.S.-Philippine cooperation will be key to maintaining regional stability, a critical issue as ASEAN tackles security concerns in the South China Sea, cross-border cybercrime, and AI-driven disruption.

From ceremonial to transformational

While some critics dismiss ASEAN as a symbolic forum lacking enforcement power, recent summits have addressed complex regional issues like pandemic response, illicit drug trafficking, and even AI’s impact on the labor force. In this context, the Philippines’ digital transformation ambitions align with ASEAN’s increasingly forward-looking agenda.

The 2026 summit will present a unique moment to frame the Philippines as both a digital and diplomatic leader, with S&P Global Market Intelligence projecting that the country could reach a $1 trillion GDP by around 2033, a testament to its growing economic footprint in the region.

“This year’s theme, The Future is Now: Unleash the Power of Digital Transformation, really reflects the growing need to push forward the country’s digitalization efforts,” Roque emphasized. “Let us not waste time. Let us lead with technology and leave no Filipino behind.”

Web3 and beyond

For the international tech and blockchain community watching the region’s digital evolution, the Philippines offers a compelling case study. As home to one of the world’s youngest and most connected populations and an early adopter of blockchain gaming and digital finance, the country is already fertile ground for Web3 innovation.

ASEAN 2026 will be a chance to project these strengths to the region and solidify the country’s place in the global digital economy.

“The power of transformation is already in our hands,” Roque said in closing. “Let’s use it to create a Philippines that leads, connects, and thrives.”

