This post is a guest contribution by George Siosi Samuels, managing director at Faiā. See how Faiā is committed to staying at the forefront of technological advancements here.

If you’ve watched a kid interact with artificial intelligence (AI) lately, you’ve seen the future of work taking shape—whether it’s a 10-year-old debugging a chatbot’s answer or a teen tweaking an algorithm to brainstorm a school project.

As someone building products with AI, I’ve noticed patterns emerging that aren’t just about tech adoption. It’s now about how the next generation will redefine the workplace. What’s happening at kitchen tables today is a sneak peek into the cubicles, boardrooms, and remote dashboards of tomorrow. Here’s what we can learn and how it’ll ripple through enterprise.

Steering AI with smarter inputs

Start with the basics: AI doesn’t run itself—it thrives on human input. Kids are already figuring out that sharper questions get sharper results. Ask a generic “What’s blockchain?” and you’ll get a textbook dump; ask “How could blockchain cut supply chain costs?” and you’ve got something actionable. That’s not just a kid skill—it’s a workforce superpower.

A 2023 study from the Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT) found that professionals who refine their prompts improve AI output accuracy by up to 40%. The employees of 2035 won’t be the ones drowning in data; they’ll be the ones who know how to steer AI toward signal, not noise. Enterprises that spot this early can build teams that don’t just use tools—they optimize them.

AI as a workforce copilot

Then there’s the partnership angle. Kids aren’t treating AI like a glorified calculator—they’re turning it into a collaborator. A middle-schooler might use it to mock up a business pitch, tweaking ideas on the fly with real-time feedback. Sound familiar? It’s the same dynamic we’re chasing in agile teams: rapid iteration, creative problem-solving, human-machine synergy.

Research from Gartner predicts that by 2027, 70% of enterprises will rely on AI as a “copilot” for decision-making, boosting productivity by 25%. The difference is, these kids see AI as a partner, not a crutch. For businesses, that mindset translates to workers who don’t outsource thinking—they amplify it. Imagine a junior analyst who pairs AI with gut instinct to spot market trends faster than a legacy system ever could.

Setting boundaries for better outcomes

Boundaries matter, too. Kids whose parents set guardrails—like telling AI to challenge them with questions instead of spoon-feeding answers—learn to wrestle with problems, not bypass them. That’s a management lesson for the C-suite. AI in the enterprise isn’t plug-and-play; it needs direction. A Deloitte report highlights that organizations with clear AI governance frameworks see 30% higher ROI on tech investments. The companies that win won’t just deploy algorithms—they’ll train teams to shape them, much like those parents tweaking settings for their six-year-old. Think of it as digital governance: clear rules, better outcomes. A workforce raised on that principle will expect—and demand—tools that flex to their goals, not dictate them.

Expertise as an efficiency edge

Here’s a trend worth noting: expertise cuts through the clutter. A kid who’s obsessed with coding can ask AI a precise question—“How do I optimize this smart contract?”—and get there in one shot, while a newbie burns time circling the basics. It’s efficiency in action, and it’s measurable. In AI terms, we call it token spend—fewer prompts, less waste.

A 2024 study by Stanford showed that domain experts use 50% fewer queries to achieve the same results as novices when working with AI. Scale that to enterprise, and you’ve got a generation that values domain knowledge as a competitive edge. The blockchain architect who nails a protocol in three queries will outpace the one fumbling through ten. Expertise isn’t dead—it’s the fuel for smarter automation.

The power of strategic questions

Finally, it’s all about questions. Kids today aren’t memorizing encyclopedias—they’re probing AI with “Why?” and “What if?” That’s not trivia hunting; it’s strategic thinking. The future workforce won’t be judged by what they know—AI’s got that covered—but by what they ask.

Picture a supply chain manager asking, “What’s the bottleneck?” versus “How do we cut delays by 20% using real-time data?” The second question drives value. A McKinsey report forecasts that by 2030, 80% of job growth will favor skills like critical questioning over rote knowledge. Enterprises that foster that curiosity now—through training, culture, or tech—will reap a generation that doesn’t just adapt to disruption but engineers it.

The enterprise payoff

So, what’s the takeaway for business leaders? The kids tinkering with AI aren’t just playing around. Now, they’re prototyping the skills that’ll power your next decade. They’re learning to direct tech, not defer to it. To collaborate, not coast. To question, not accept. That’s a blueprint for our future workforce. Invest in systems that reward those traits today, and you’ll have a talent pool tomorrow that doesn’t just keep up with AI but stays one step ahead. Because in the end, it’s not about the tech—it’s about the humans who wield it.

