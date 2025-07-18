Homepage > News > Business > Canaan, Avalon Q pioneering home BTC mining in 2025

As BTC surged past $110,000 in 2025, the block reward mining sector witnessed renewed interest, driven by profitability and technological innovation.

Canaan Inc. (NASDAQ: CAN), a Singapore-based manufacturer of ASIC (Application-Specific Integrated Circuit) mining hardware, is leading this charge, renowned for its Avalon series since 2013. In March 2025, Canaan introduced the Avalon Q, a compact, efficient miner tailored for home use, poised to redefine retail participation in BTC mining.

Founded in 2013, Canaan Inc. revolutionized block reward mining by delivering the first ASIC-based miners under its Avalon brand, optimized for Bitcoin’s SHA-256 algorithm. These machines offered superior computational efficiency, eclipsing earlier graphics processing unit (GPU) and central processing unit (CPU) setups.

Unlike United States-based competitors diversifying into artificial intelligence (AI), Canaan has remained focused on BTC mining, a strategy that yielded a 136% year-over-year revenue increase to $82.8 million in Q1 2025, marking its first positive gross profit in over two years.

Canaan’s operational expansion reflects its ambition. In June, the company mined 88 BTC, navigating challenges such as adverse weather in Texas and drought-related restrictions in Ethiopia, boosting its treasury to 1,484 BTC (approximately $117 million). To strengthen its North American presence, Canaan is deploying 1 EH/s (exahash per second) of new computing capacity to U.S. facilities, set to be operational by August 2025. Additionally, a $30 million stock repurchase program underscores confidence in its long-term growth, despite potential headwinds from proposed U.S. tariffs of 10–50% on Chinese-manufactured ASICs, which could increase costs for American customers.

Introduced at "Mining Disrupt 2025" in March, the Avalon Q targets the growing demand for accessible, home-based BTC mining. Engineered for residential environments, it delivers a hash rate of 30 TH/s (terahashes per second) with an energy efficiency of 25 J/TH (joules per terahash), comparable to mid-tier professional rigs while consuming less power than many household appliances. Its standout feature is a low noise profile, operating at levels akin to a modern air conditioner, achieved through advanced cooling technology and 4nm chip architecture. Designed for ease of use, the Avalon Q is compatible with standard 110V household power, eliminating the need for specialized electrical infrastructure. It supports Wi-Fi and Ethernet connectivity, with a dedicated mobile application enabling seamless setup and real-time monitoring. Priced at approximately $2,500 (based on early 2025 estimates), the Avalon Q offers potential profitability for users with electricity costs below $0.10/kWh, particularly in the current high-BTC-price environment. Its compact, sleek design further enhances its appeal for home settings, such as offices or basements.

The Avalon Q’s launch aligns with a broader push to decentralize BTC mining, which has increasingly been dominated by large-scale operations like CleanSpark (NASDAQ: CLSK) and Bitdeer (NASDAQ: BTDR). By empowering individual miners, Canaan reinforces BTC’s core principle of distributed network security. CEO NG Zhang emphasized this vision, stating: “The Avalon Q brings professional-grade mining to everyday users, fostering greater participation in BTC’s ecosystem.”

However, the mining landscape presents significant challenges. The global hash rate reached 700 EH/s in June 2025, intensifying competition and rendering less efficient hardware obsolete. Environmental concerns also persist, with a 2023 United Nations study equating BTC mining’s carbon footprint to burning 84 billion pounds of coal. Canaan is addressing this by optimizing the Avalon Q’s energy efficiency and collaborating with renewable energy providers in regions like Kazakhstan, though scaling such efforts remains complex.

Proposed U.S. tariffs on Chinese-made ASICs pose another risk. A 10% tariff could increase the Avalon Q’s price by approximately $250, while a 50% tariff might undermine its competitiveness against domestic alternatives. Canaan is proactively exploring supply chain diversification and potential North American assembly partnerships to mitigate these impacts. Additionally, global regulatory pressures, such as Norway’s proposed mining restrictions and Russia’s new mining registry, highlight the need for adaptive strategies.

The Avalon Q represents a pivotal step toward democratizing BTC mining, enabling retail investors to contribute to network security without industrial-scale resources. As BTC’s market capitalization exceeds $2 trillion, Canaan’s focus on innovation and efficiency positions it to capitalize on heightened mining interest. If the company can navigate tariff uncertainties and maintain its technological edge, the Avalon Q could become a cornerstone for home miners, echoing the transformative impact of Canaan’s original Avalon series.

