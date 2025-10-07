Homepage > News > Tech > Open Run//Asia Hackathon: Code // Collaborate // Compete

Here’s a blockchain hackathon with a difference: BSV Association is organizing a three-month online event for “tech enthusiasts to push the boundaries of innovation” and learn how to turn brilliant ideas into the next great project. It’s called Open Run//Asia, and registrations are open right now. Oh, and there’s also a prize pool of US$15,000 for the best projects.

Open Run//Asia will take place online from October 23 to December 17, 2025. Those who participate will have the opportunity to attend exclusive webinars and workshops for an in-depth look at the remarkable capabilities of the BSV blockchain network.

Welcome to Open Run // Asia



►An online hackathon powered by BSV Association

►Code your bold ideas and unlock real-world impact on BSV

►Collaborate with top-tier devs, innovators & mentors.

►Compete for $15,000+ in prizes



Ásgeir Óskarsson, Managing Director of BSV Association said: “We’re inviting developers to turn bold ideas into reality, using the power of BSV blockchain to tackle real-world challenges. To every builder out there: this is your chance to code for impact and shape the future. With strong participation expected from innovation hotspots we are setting the stage for the next wave of blockchain breakthroughs.”

How to register for Open Run//Asia

Registration is open until Tuesday, October 21, 2025. It doesn’t matter if you’re an individual, part of a team, or planning to join one. Specific BSV blockchain experience is not necessary—BSV tools are compatible with any full-stack framework, so you can use the tech you already know and love. You will be able to focus on one of two tracks: “402 Payment Required | Payments and Real World Asset Tokenization” and “426 Upgrade Required | The Autonomous M2M Economy” and take your blockchain journey to the next level.

First of many hackathons and learning events

BSV Association said it intends Open Run//Asia to be the first of many similar events searching for talent in regions with “rapidly growing developer communities and thriving tech ecosystems.” This first event is intended as a pan-Asian competition, and a step towards budling a world-wide developer community.

It’s your chance to springboard into a brand new technology universe, register today!

Registration Period: September 23, 2025 – October 21, 2025

September 23, 2025 – October 21, 2025 Hackathon period: October 23, 2025 – December 17, 2025

October 23, 2025 – December 17, 2025 Prize pool: $15,000

