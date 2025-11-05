Homepage > News > Business > National reserve, sovereign mining to redefine EU’s crypto frontier

In a move that could put France at the forefront of Europe’s digital money push, lawmakers put forward a big bill on October 28, 2025, suggesting the creation of a national BTC Strategic Reserve. Led by Éric Ciotti, head of the center-right Union of the Right and Center (UDR) party, the plan aims to accumulate up to 420,000 BTC, approximately 2% of all BTC in circulation, over the next seven to eight years.

Called “digital gold,” this reserve would guard against money ups and downs and integrate public BTC mining into France’s power setup, leveraging extra nuclear and hydroelectric power to run government-backed operations. If it passes, France would be the first European country to adopt BTC as a national holding, contradicting the U.S.-led narrative and sparking discussions about the future of the euro in a world with digital tokens.

The bill’s origin dates back to July 2025, when French lawmakers first discussed converting excess electricity into economic value through BTC mining. France, a major nuclear player that generates over 70% of its power from atomic plants, faces an excess of output, often selling extra power at a low price due to grid issues. Ciotti’s idea turns this “financial money and power waste” into a smart opportunity.

Public mining facilities, run on low-carbon hydro and nuclear, would mine BTC directly for the reserve, keeping it all without selling. This aligns with France’s current cryptocurrency setup, including Capital B, a government-backed treasury that already holds 2,249 BTC, as well as court seizures from dark web cases, which could send forfeited coins to the national vault.

Funding for the reserve goes beyond mining. The plan sets aside a portion of €15 million ($17 million) a day from popular savings accounts like Livret A and LDDS, France’s high-yield books, for open-market BTC buys, potentially acquiring 55,000 BTC each year. Citizens could pay some taxes in BTC, if the rules allow, while euro-backed stablecoins would get no-tax status for buys up to €200 ($230), fostering normal use. Business perks make it better: cut power taxes for private miners and provide easy access to BTC for big firms, all to make France a “pro-BTC hub in Europe.” The bill also asks the EU to loosen MiCA rules and reject the proposed digital euro (CBDC), highlighting privacy concerns and a citizen-first approach at Brussels’ technocratic control. This ambitious outline comes during a worldwide wave of BTC reserve plans. The U.S. under President Trump has kept 213,000 BTC from seizures, while El Salvador’s 5,800 BTC holdings bring tourist wins. France’s approach, with government mining, resembles Norway’s hydropower data centers but tailors it for national power needs. With 60 GW of nuclear capacity, France could mine thousands of BTC a year at almost no added cost, beating others who use dirty fuels. Supporters like Grégory Raymond, cofounder of The Big Whale, call it “the first full crypto proposal in French history,” mixing money rules with bold new ideas. However, critics warn of the risks: at $114,000 per BTC, 420,000 coins translate to €48 billion ($55 billion), a move that could either yield significant returns or harm the budget.

Politically, the bill has an uphill battle. UDR has just 16 of 577 seats in the National Assembly, so Ciotti needs help from Macron’s middle group and Le Pen’s right-wing to get through. Debate of the issues started October 28, with committee checks and changes ahead; EU work on MiCA could water down the mining parts. Still, the government’s quiet support, through lower miner taxes, shows momentum. If it goes through, it could spark a Europe-wide rush: Germany is considering the reuse of BTC seized assets, while Italy is discussing stablecoin tests.

For BTC mining, the implications are enormous. France’s green power lead, nuclear’s 90% steady run, beats sun power’s on-off, and could pull world hash power, boosting home companies like The Blockchain Group. Public operations might set high standards for clean mining, pushing dirty farms out of the way. Globally, it makes mining a national tool, as seen in China’s 2021 ban and U.S. power struggles. In America, where miners consume 2% of electricity, France’s way could push rules for carbon capture.

Broader effects? Financial freedom. By accumulating BTC, France diversifies from dollar dominance and euro weakness, like de Gaulle’s gold repatriation. The stablecoin push challenges CBDCs, giving users more power over banks. For everyday people, no-tax small transactions could make crypto mainstream, while big perks bring in BlackRock-level capital. Dangers are present, including regulatory changes and quantum risks, but the bill views BTC not as speculation, but as infrastructure.

As the Eiffel Tower’s lights glow on the Seine, Ciotti’s vision positions France as a crypto hub’s European starter: mining operations in the City of Light. If it clears parliamentary hurdles or survives in committee, this plan marks Europe’s BTC wake-up, where “digital gold” meets atomic energy, forging a strong financial foundation.

