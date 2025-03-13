Homepage > News > Business > The US Bitcoin Strategic Reserve explained

On March 7, President Donald Trump officially announced that the United States would be creating a strategic Bitcoin reserve by way of an executive order titled “Establishment of the Strategic Bitcoin Reserve and United States Digital Asset Stockpile.“

Unlike the previous announcement that described a broader crypto reserve, this new executive order introduces the idea of a strategic reserve exclusively for BTC, which addresses a concern many industry enthusiasts had when Trump first mentioned a crypto reserve on March 2. This executive order also introduces the concept of a “Digital Asset Stockpile” comprising various cryptocurrencies. Here’s how it works.

How the Bitcoin Strategic Reserve works

While many believed the Bitcoin Strategic Reserve would require the U.S. government to buy BTC to fill the reserve, the actual method of building the reserve is quite different. The reserve will primarily be “capitalized with all BTC held by the Department of the Treasury that was finally forfeited as part of criminal or civil asset forfeiture proceedings or in satisfaction of any civil money penalty imposed by any executive department or agency.” In other words, the reserve will be created using BTC, which U.S. government agencies have seized from individuals arrested or received as payment for penalties.

Beyond this initial method of obtaining BTC, the executive order mandates that the Secretary of the Treasury and the Secretary of Commerce “develop strategies for acquiring additional Government BTC,” provided the strategies remain budget-neutral and do not use taxpayer dollars. This means the government is actively exploring ways to increase its BTC holdings without using tax dollars.

Virtual Fort Knox: The USA’s Strategic Bitcoin Reserve

The Bitcoin Strategic Reserve is being treated like a traditional strategic reserve—a stockpile of an asset, typically a commodity, that the U.S. Government builds up and taps into during times of catastrophe, economic turmoil, or crisis. However, unlike other reserves, such as the Strategic Petroleum Reserve, it’s difficult to envision a scenario where the government would need to tap into a BTC reserve. The executive order keeps the language around this vague, simply stating that the BTC strategic reserve will be “utilized to meet governmental objectives in accordance with applicable law.”

For this reason, the BTC strategic reserve is being compared to the USA’s Strategic Gold Reserve, which serves as a long-term asset held for strategic purposes rather than a resource to be actively traded or liquidated under normal circumstances. President Trump even referred to the reserve as the U.S. ‘s “virtual Fort Knox” during the White House’s Crypto Summit. This strengthens the idea that the Bitcoin strategic reserve shares many similarities with a gold reserve.

Why even have a Bitcoin Reserve?

Trump’s administration is not solely creating a Bitcoin reserve because it was one of their campaign promises; there are other, more significant incentives behind this move. The administration wants the United States to lead in the cryptocurrency industry.

“Last year, I promised to make America the BTC superpower of the world and the crypto capital of the planet, and we are taking historic action to deliver on that promise,” Trump said at the recent White House Crypto Summit.

Under the previous administration, particularly during Gary Gensler’s tenure as Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) Chair, the U.S. cryptocurrency industry faced significant limitations. To put this into perspective, The United States’ finance sector represents roughly 30% of the global financial industry, yet its cryptocurrency industry represents only about 5% of the global crypto markets, which highlights the idea that there is some systematic disparity stopping the cryptocurrency innovations in America from playing a significant role in the global cryptocurrency industry.

However, with a new administration in place at the White House and the SEC, the cryptocurrency industry is seeing regulatory barriers removed or amended, creating an environment where crypto companies can innovate freely and even count on presidential support.

According to White House Crypto and AI Czar David Sacks, the U.S. government has historically mismanaged its BTC holdings. He stated, “It is estimated that the U.S. government owns about 200,000 bitcoin […] Premature sales of bitcoin have already cost U.S. taxpayers over $17 billion in lost value. Now the federal government will have a strategy to maximize the value of its holdings.”

This means that the new executive order could shift this alleged mismanagement into a strategic advantage that puts the U.S. in a position to capitalize on its BTC holdings rather than losing out due to premature sales and a lack of overall strategy beyond selling the coins in its possession at government auctions.

Concerns from the crypto community

Despite the government’s optimistic outlook, the executive order has not been universally welcomed. Many long-time crypto enthusiasts supported Bitcoin because of its decentralization and independence from government control; with the U.S. government now actively accumulating Bitcoin, some worry that it might gain influence over the market, particularly given its substantial holdings.

A new era for crypto in the USA

The cryptocurrency industry is now primed to thrive, with the government creating a supportive environment and exploring ways to maximize its digital asset holdings. However, this new strategic reserve could have a global domino effect; now, other governments may feel pressured to compete with the USA when it comes to crypto, especially those holding smaller amounts of BTC or no BTC at all. These countries would have to develop strategies to build or increase their stockpiles, which could involve market purchases that potentially drive prices up.

Yet, despite the White House’s pro-crypto stance, the cryptocurrency markets are still hemorrhaging hundreds of millions of dollars per day as they continue to decline amid broader macroeconomic concerns. The true impact of the Strategic Bitcoin Reserve remains to be seen. Still, it is likely to be a foundational element in these early chapters of the Trump Administration’s relationship and impact on the cryptocurrency industry.

