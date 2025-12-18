Homepage > News > Tech > MicroBT unveils WhatsMiner M70 series

At the BTC MENA conference in Abu Dhabi on December 8, 2025, MicroBT unveiled its newest WhatsMiner range. For BTC miners, the M70 series offers some of the finest energy efficiency to date. Top models utilize less power per terahash, reaching as low as 12.5 J/TH. Due to the recent decline in the price of BTC and the large network hash rate, the hash price is very close to all-time lows of $35 per PH/s each day, making it a difficult moment for bitcoin miners.

The series was introduced by the company with the subject “Green-Driven, Ecosystem Redefined.” Yang Zuoxing, the founder, discussed how improving energy use is more important for mining’s long-term success than simply waiting for bull markets. He cited innovative methods to make operations more sustainable, such as off-grid solar installations and hybrid electricity. Additionally, MicroBT announced a cooperative mining project agreement with HashSmith, demonstrating their expansion beyond hardware sales.

Entry-level models in the M70 series have an efficiency of 14.5 J/TH, mid-tier models have an efficiency of 13.5 J/TH, and top models have an efficiency of 12.5 J/TH. To accommodate various farm configurations, they are available in air-cooled, hydro-cooled, and immersion-cooled varieties.

The standard M70, which delivers 214 to 236 TH/s @ 14.5 J/TH, is the first air-cooled option. The power draw is between 3,140 and 3,500 watts. It is increased to 226-258 TH/s @ 13.5 J/TH by the M70S. For smaller or mid-size operators that wish to avoid overhauling cooling systems, they are excellent options. They are simpler to install and maintain, particularly in areas with good ventilation.

Models that are hydro-cooled go one step further. The M73S achieves 500-552 TH/s at 13.5 J/TH, whereas the M73 gives 470-526 TH/s at 14.5 J/TH. With its remarkable 12.5 J/TH efficiency, the flagship M73S+ can achieve 540–600 TH/s. It requires 7,200 watts in standard operation, but when conditions permit, overclocking can increase performance to 10,000 watts.

The M76S+ and other immersion-cooled rigs aim for 390–440 TH/s @ 12.5 J/TH. For large industrial farms, there is also a rack-style M79 that can scale over 1 PH/s in some configurations. In dense configurations where heat management is crucial, these liquid-cooled machines excel.

Why is this important right now? BTC mining has become violent. The difficulty continues to increase as the network hashrate remains above 1 ZH/s. At current electricity tariffs, older rigs built only a year or two ago struggle to make a profit. Power expenditures, which are the largest expense for most miners, are reduced by the M70 series. You may mine more Bitcoin for the same amount of electricity if your J/TH is lower.

Hardware isn’t where MicroBT ends. They are advocating for renewable energy integration. Features convert wasted energy into BTC incentives by supporting solar panels and flared gas collection. This complies with the increasing demands of communities and regulators to make mining more environmentally friendly. Wright Wang, director of sales and marketing, emphasized ecosystem partnerships. MicroBT intends to co-host operations with HashSmith, sharing gains and risks. This is similar to actions taken by competitors who manage their own farms or host for others, such as Bitmain and Canaan ( Wright Wang, director of sales and marketing, emphasized ecosystem partnerships. MicroBT intends to co-host operations with HashSmith, sharing gains and risks. This is similar to actions taken by competitors who manage their own farms or host for others, such as Bitmain and Canaan ( NASDAQ: CAN ).

The M70 is strong when compared to rivals. MicroBT’s 12.5 J/TH surpasses Canaan’s latest A16’s 12.8 J/TH on top models. The most recent models from Bitmain are comparable; however, WhatsMiners are known for their dependability and simpler firmware updates.

Air-cooled M70s provide a simple upgrade path for mid-tier miners. Expensive liquid systems are not immediately necessary. For maximum density and efficiency, larger players can utilize hydro or immersion methods.

The price of BTC and power expenses affect daily earnings projections. Recent quotes for the M73S+ ranged from $10 to $11 per day, while the air-cooled M70S was priced between $4 and $5. These, of course, change quickly. Prominent figures took notice of the launch. Speaking at the event, Tether’s energy head expressed interest in linking stablecoins to mining electricity.

All things considered, the WhatsMiner M70 series represents a significant improvement. It provides miners with tools to weather periods of low hash rates and prepare for the next upcycle. MicroBT establishes itself as a pioneer in environmentally friendly BTC mining by emphasizing efficiency and green technology.

These rigs will probably be targeted for fleet enhancements in the near future by operators keeping a careful eye on margins. Hardware like this helps maintain the security of the BTC network while also working to reduce its environmental impact as the business develops. MicroBT has increased the bar in the ongoing efficiency battle.

