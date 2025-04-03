Homepage > News > Business > Metanet.ninja: Transforming content sharing on Web3 social network

How much is your content worth? How much more valuable could you make it? Metanet.ninja is a new social media and content-sharing platform to try, with a few new features and incentives based on tokenization of content. Its creators are inviting users to make money, enjoy themselves, and meet new friends, using a powerful blockchain as a base.

Metanet.ninja runs on the BSV network, known for its unbounded scaling capacity, speed, and low transaction costs. This makes it the perfect blockchain for monetizing and trading creative works of any format while creators maintain full ownership and control of their work.

On Metanet.ninja, every post (whether text, image, video, or audio) becomes a non-fungible token (NFT). While it has all the familiar features such as likes, reposts, hashtags, replies, and tips, its tokenized format means anything posted can be sold or traded with other users.

The site describes itself as “a Web 3.0 platform that lets you express your creativity, ideas, and passions. You own everything you post and seamlessly connect with others while monetizing your content where possible. It’s Internet 3.0 reimagined.”

It’s a place to bring digital assets together, connect with people, and share opportunities. The main focus is on “content worth sharing,” and the payments/tokens it supports are intended to enhance the user experience rather than become the platform’s primary focus.

New users are presented with a BSV and STAS-20 token wallet and can choose a username (frequently rewarding early adopters with Premium features). In addition to posting content, users can start and schedule live peer-to-peer (P2P) chats. Another incentive mechanism is weekly and monthly prizes in BSV sats for the top posters and a leaderboard (this will need some moderation to avoid rewarding automated generators). Additional gaming features “are in the pipeline.”

There’s a tab for hot/trending items called “Ninja News,” which the site says promotes “true Web 3.0 journalism” and features posts tagged with #News, #Politics, #Business, and #Economy. It’s aimed at both amateur and professional news reporters.

What’s the philosophy behind Metanet.ninja?

CoinGeek spoke to the project’s creator, who goes by the handle ModernDeucalion, about why he built Metanet.ninja and some of the philosophy behind it.

“I want to create a truly open marketplace of opportunity where merit earns its rightful place, free of institutional gatekeeping and algorithmic suppression,” he said.

“Thus the name Metanet as of Meta Networks, a term originated in late last century and frequently used in BSV context, is the perfect representation of what I am trying to achieve with it. I see some other efforts called Metanet, but the hope is with Bitcoin, we make it a free market, and we will see what direction this will take. What you see, and will further see soon, is my view of the Metanet.”

“The platform is designed as an open square for fully on-chain content—owned and transferable by its creators using STAS789,” he said. “It enables content creators to express themselves freely while being rewarded for valuable contributions, with all the accountability and responsibility that comes with publishing on a public ledger.”

The accelerating rise of AI, he added, presents a future where technologies like those used on Metanet.ninja—if properly governed— could help enforce rules that promote genuine meritocracy.

He’d like to see a shift toward equality of opportunity rather than of outcomes and impartial enforcement of the rules without distinction or favoritism toward particular groups.

“I believe blockchain’s openness and my Metanet platform can help towards that direction in ways that soon will be more obvious as the project releases nuances. What you’re seeing now is only the beginning. The platform aims to realize what so many others merely promise—before succumbing to greed,” said ModernDeucalion.

Building the platform is something in which he sees real business value being created, rather than an altruistic effort.

“This can also bring an even more immense social benefit if executed properly—and not with the old-world mentality of maximising profit. I believe we can maximise social well-being at the same time as service one’s capital interests. I believe Metanet can build a true stakeholder capitalism where all stakeholders are in the center of decision making rather than shareholders alone.”

Web3 social media content is playing a larger role in the digital economy

For better or worse, social media and short-post networks have become much more than just casual entertainment. Their hardcore users and key “influencers” are using them as a platform to launch careers and earn a living, strategizing how to maximize reach and attention. More networks now run revenue-sharing programs with users who can drive the most traffic. Large, corporate, mainstream media is declining in both reach and influence, while millions of independent content creators are growing their niche to become major players in the digital economy.

Corporations haven’t given up their attempts to maintain their media power, though, and the past decade has seen them exert ever-greater control over what creators can post and users can see. Internet proponents once preached the benefits of individualism and meritocracy, yet there are constant complaints about shadow banning, outright banning, chilling effects, and censorship. Management doesn’t hesitate to “demonetize” creators whose views it objects to, and revenue models based on advertising mean the same corporations that control traditional media can pull the same levers to steer social media content.

Then there’s the issue of ownership—once something’s posted, who owns it? Even if the creator is the ostensible owner, can they sell or pass the rights to others or increase the value of an item once it’s published? The “Web3” concept aims to restore at least some of that control back to users and originators.

Platforms adhering to Web3’s goals are still testing their incentives and economic models, trying to find the one that works best for everyone. Metanet.ninja, built without big investors or large injections of capital, is launching with a fairly bare-bones look that focuses on functionality (note: it works pretty well), but if enough users find it compelling, new features and a more exciting UI will no doubt appear before long.

