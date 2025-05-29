Homepage > News > Tech > India explores drone-based quantum key distribution

In a significant move to bolster India‘s presence in quantum-secure communication technologies, the Centre for Development of Telematics (C-DOT), the flagship research and development (R&D) arm under the Department of Telecommunications (DoT), has entered into a strategic Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Synergy Quantum India Private Limited. Synergy Quantum is a pioneering firm in deep technology, particularly focused on quantum innovations.

According to a statement from the Ministry of Communications, this collaboration marks a pivotal step toward the joint development of drone-enabled Quantum Key Distribution (QKD) systems. The project will employ a polarization-encoded, decoy-state BB84 protocol and is targeted to achieve a Technology Readiness Level (TRL) of 6 or higher. By leveraging the technical strengths of both institutions, the initiative seeks to advance India’s capabilities in secure quantum communication, aligning closely with the national “Atmanirbhar Bharat” agenda to foster self-reliance in critical and emerging technologies.

This cooperation aims to pave the way for secure and resilient telecom infrastructures of the future. Potential applications include secure communications for defense services, emergency management, protection of critical infrastructure, and confidential government operations, representing a leap forward in safeguarding sensitive data in the digital age.

“The convergence of public R&D and private innovation is essential to shaping a secure and self-reliant digital future for India. Quantum technologies hold immense promise for next-generation secure communications, and this collaboration with Synergy Quantum reflects our shared vision of accelerating indigenous capabilities in this critical domain,” said Rajkumar Upadhyay, CEO of C-DOT.

“By combining our research depth with industry agility, we aim to jointly develop solutions that not only address national priorities but also contribute to India’s emergence as a global player in quantum innovation,” Upadhyay added.

Under the terms of the agreement, C-DOT and Synergy Quantum will work collaboratively to engineer quantum communication systems optimized for deployment through unmanned aerial platforms. The scope of the partnership also encompasses the joint formulation of research projects eligible for national and international funding opportunities. Additionally, the two organizations will contribute to the global knowledge ecosystem by publishing research findings in academic journals, producing white papers, and engaging with technical communities through events and expert engagements.

Experts from both parties are expected to participate in educational and outreach initiatives, such as specialized lectures, short-term training programs, workshops, and symposiums, that focus on contemporary issues in quantum communication.

Synergy Quantum said it has developed an exclusive range of high-security communication technologies designed to meet military standards. These innovations are tailored to deliver strong protection for both governmental and commercial sectors, addressing the looming risk posed by quantum computing, which threatens to compromise traditional public key cryptographic systems. The company's offerings include state-of-the-art tools aimed at securing sensitive communications and data. The portfolio features an integrated array of post-quantum encryption technologies, along with services to assist organizations in transitioning from conventional cryptographic infrastructure to systems resistant to quantum-era threats. Drone-enabled QKD offers a powerful blend of strong security and mobility. By using drones to transmit encryption keys based on the principles of quantum physics, this technology makes it possible to share sensitive information safely—even in places without fixed communication networks. It's especially valuable for civilian and military use, providing a flexible and reliable way to protect data. As future quantum computers may break today's standard encryption methods, drone-based QKD is a forward-looking solution for keeping communications secure in the years ahead.

India’s quantum promise

India is making bold strides in the rapidly evolving field of quantum technologies, signaling its ambition to become a global leader in next-generation science and innovation. Recently, the country celebrated a major breakthrough by unveiling its first full-stack quantum computing system—an achievement that highlights India’s growing capabilities in both quantum hardware and software. This milestone reflects a broader national effort to build a strong foundation for transformative technologies that could reshape industries and enhance national competitiveness.

In alignment with this vision, India introduced the first edition of the International Technology Engagement Strategy–Quantum (ITES-Q) on April 14, coinciding with World Quantum Day. This strategic roadmap outlines India’s international approach to quantum science, technology, and innovation. It aims to foster global partnerships, encourage scientific discovery, and promote the adoption of quantum solutions across various sectors, including healthcare, finance, and cybersecurity.

The strategy arrives at a time when India’s premier policy think tank, NITI Aayog, has emphasized both the promise and the risks of quantum computing. While the technology offers significant benefits, including new frontiers in computing power and secure communication, it also poses challenges—particularly in areas related to data protection and national defense.

As part of its broader push, the southern state of Andhra Pradesh has taken a leadership role by collaborating with major tech companies Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) and IBM (NASDAQ: IBM) to build a robust quantum research and development hub. This initiative, known as the Quantum Valley Tech Park, is being developed in Amaravati, the state’s capital. At its core will be an IBM Quantum System Two equipped with a 156-qubit Heron processor—the most powerful quantum machine in India to date.

TCS and IBM will jointly work on designing advanced algorithms and applications tailored for complex real-world problems, benefiting sectors such as logistics, pharmaceuticals, finance, and education. Through this collaboration, the Andhra Pradesh government aims to spark innovation, build talent pipelines, and accelerate the growth of India’s quantum ecosystem at both the national and regional levels.

