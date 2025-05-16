Homepage > News > Tech > Tata, IBM to set up India’s largest quantum computer in Andhra Pradesh

Getting your Trinity Audio player ready...

The provincial government of Andhra Pradesh in southern India has partnered with technology giants Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) and IBM (NASDAQ: IBM) to advance the country’s quantum technology sector. This collaboration is part of the government’s initiative—the Quantum Valley Tech Park—which is currently under construction in the state’s capital city, Amaravati.

At the heart of the technology park will be an IBM Quantum System Two, featuring a 156-qubit Heron processor, making it India’s most powerful quantum computer. TCS will work alongside IBM to develop cutting-edge algorithms and applications to address complex challenges across the industry and academia. Through this initiative, the government of Andhra Pradesh, IBM, and TCS aim to fast-track the growth of the local quantum ecosystem.

“India’s National Quantum Mission is to make India a global hub in the quantum industry. Andhra Pradesh is set to lead the global quantum revolution, becoming the first state in the world to envision a dedicated Quantum Valley as the foundation of its future economy,” N. Chandrababu Naidu, Chief Minister of Andhra Pradesh, said in a statement.

“With quantum computing poised to transform every major sector in the next 25 years, the state aims to be a first mover in harnessing this emerging frontier. With IBM, TCS, L&T (Larsen & Toubro) and other members, the Quantum Valley Technology Park represents how India’s industry and academia will soon be able to take an important step forward in accelerating the achievement of our mission’s goals,” Naidu added.

Andhra Pradesh is one of India’s most forward-looking and innovation-focused states, often called the “Sunrise State.” The state is progressing strongly in emerging fields like quantum technology, artificial intelligence (AI), green energy, and advanced manufacturing. Thanks to its business-friendly environment, skilled workforce, and growing innovation ecosystem, Andhra Pradesh continues to attract significant investments from both within India and abroad, solidifying its role in the country’s development.

The government of Andhra Pradesh aims to build a dynamic quantum technology hub that integrates advanced research, real-time access to quantum computing systems, and practical industry use cases. Through this comprehensive approach, the state seeks to generate highly skilled employment opportunities, position itself as a magnet for world-class talent, and become an attractive destination for international investment in emerging technologies.

According to Harrick Vin, Chief Technology Officer of TCS: “Hybrid architectures are the key to overcoming intractable computing challenges, with quantum computing serving as a catalyst. TCS’s Hybrid Computing strategy is creating what we believe is a breakthrough software layer that intelligently decomposes programs across current systems—CPUs, GPUs and emerging computing architectures—such as quantum.” The announcement comes days after The announcement comes days after India unveiled its first full-stack quantum computing system. Bangalore-based QpiAI , one of the eight startups selected under the National Quantum Mission, launched one of India’s most powerful quantum computers featuring 25 superconducting qubits. QpiAI-Indus, India’s first full-stack quantum computing system, integrates cutting-edge quantum hardware, scalable control systems, and optimized software to enable transformative hybrid computing. It combines advanced quantum processors, next-generation Quantum-HPC software platforms, and AI-powered quantum solutions.

The National Quantum Mission (NQM), backed by a budget of about $735 million, aims to position India as a global leader in quantum research and innovation. Approved by the Union Cabinet on April 19, 2023, the mission will be implemented over eight years, from 2023–2024 through 2030–2031, reflecting the government’s commitment to embrace cutting-edge technological advancements.

Jay Gambetta, Vice President of IBM Quantum, said: “We are excited about our plans with the state of Andhra Pradesh to deploy our latest IBM Quantum System Two at the Quantum Valley Tech Park. Our collaboration with TCS will help attract the country’s thriving ecosystem of developers, scientists, and industry experts to develop algorithms and applications. Combining this with India’s National Quantum Mission, we could see an acceleration of the next critical milestone–a successful demonstration of quantum advantage.”

Members of the Quantum Valley Tech Park will have the opportunity to collaborate with TCS to gain access to IBM’s cloud-based quantum computing systems. Upon completion, the tech park will feature access to the IBM Quantum System Two, equipped with IBM’s state-of-the-art 156-qubit Heron processor, according to the statement.

Through this partnership, TCS will play a central role in advancing applied research and innovation in India by creating quantum computing use cases across diverse sectors, including life sciences, materials science, supply chain resilience, energy efficiency, cryptography, and sustainable manufacturing.

The initiative aims to develop real-world applications where quantum computing can offer a significant advantage over traditional methods. TCS’s involvement in the Quantum Valley Tech Park will provide its researchers, along with experts from Indian industries and academic institutions, access to IBM’s quantum systems and tools, enabling collaborative exploration of cutting-edge solutions.

Watch: ‘Disruptive’ blockchain can be useful for India