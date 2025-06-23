Homepage > News > Business > G7 pledges AI use on public sector; ASEAN records AI growth

Group of Seven (G7) member states have pledged to extend the use of artificial technology (AI) in public sectors to improve offerings and fuel economic growth.

The member countries disclosed the new vision for AI via a joint statement at the recently concluded G7 summit in Kananaskis, Canada. The event concluded with the G7 member states agreeing to deepen collaboration for AI adoption in their respective public sectors, matching the pace of private enterprise.

G7 nations, comprising the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, Germany, Italy, and Japan, are eyeing the upsides of improved government efficiency and enhanced service delivery for residents. As the G7 president for a one-year term, Canada is spearheading the efforts for public sector AI use, scheduling a series of “rapid solution labs” to sidestep potential barriers to AI adoption.

Members of the intergovernmental political and economic forum will begin collaborating and developing a roadmap, prioritizing open-source technology solutions. Amid the push for public sector AI utility, G7 countries are focused on supporting small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) keen on taking the first plunge into AI integrations.

“We plan to create the conditions for small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs), including micro-enterprises—the engine of our economies—to access, understand, and adopt AI in ways that drive value and productivity,” read a joint statement.

Despite the dual focus on AI, the G7 nations are keeping their eyes on the energy demands of a full pivot to AI. The countries note that increased AI demand in the coming years will place heightened pressure on energy grids, with the G7 laying the blueprint for full-scale renewable energy.

Rather than focusing on the home front, the G7 says it will support the development and adoption of AI solutions in developing economies. The economic bloc adds that it will offer assistance for risk mitigation involving disruptions and exclusions from “today’s technological revolution.”

Furthermore, a shared vision for quantum technologies was unfurled at the summit, with member states prioritizing safe development alongside AI.

The G7 has a long track record of staying ahead of the curve with next-gen technologies, with the bloc prioritizing central bank digital currency (CBDC) research and development. Member states like the U.S. and the U.K. are spearheading the development of AI, building top AI models with homegrown chips.

Japan is already finding broad utility for AI, deploying chatbots in schools while finding military applications for the technology. On the other hand, the U.K. is investing in AI research, while Italy and Canada are establishing regulatory guardrails to prevent misuse. Regional collaboration for AI

Elsewhere, a new study has highlighted the growth of hybrid AI infrastructure adoption in the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) region, triggered by a combination of regulatory, technological, and economic factors.

The study, compiled by consumer electronics brand Lenovo (NASDAQ: LNVGF), pegs the growth rate of hybrid infrastructure for AI in Southeast Asia at 68%. Lenovo shared the findings from the study at an AI-themed event, leaning on the submissions of over 2,900 respondents to reach its conclusions.

A hybrid AI infrastructure involves using on-site systems and cloud-based solutions for the training and deployment of AI solutions. The benefits of a hybrid AI infrastructure are far-reaching, allowing enterprises to keep sensitive details on-site while still relying on cloud-based computing solutions.

While the rest of the world has a 61% adoption rate, Southeast Asia is leading with a near-70% rate. The primary growth driver of hybrid AI infrastructure in the ASEAN region is the economic benefit it provides enterprises.

A cross-section of respondents says they can keep frequently used business operations on localized infrastructure while turning to cloud offerings for scaling. Furthermore, not every country in ASEAN is primed for full-cloud operations, with hybrid infrastructure allowing enterprises to still proceed with AI solutions.

“Globally, 63 percent of organizations choose on-premise and hybrid infrastructures for AI, and ASEAN+ is leading with a higher adoption rate,” said Lenovo. “This demonstrates a clear focus on driving innovation while ensuring security and compliance for the unique demands of AI.”

A raft of government regulations is contributing to a spike in the adoption metrics. The study highlights a trend of AI PC adoption and increased productivity rates in the region, with 65% of organizations keen on launching mass integrations.

Lenovo has plans to launch its AI PCs in 2027 to extend its market share amid stiff competition from rivals. While poised to improve productivity, widespread AI use in the workplace has drawn criticism over fears of job losses and adverse effects of stifling creativity.

ASEAN countries have previously signaled a collaboration on emerging technologies, with AI at the top of the pile for member states. Philippine President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. has backed the development of an ASEAN Center of Excellence for Artificial Intelligence, tipping it to fuel AI innovation in the region.

Individually, member states have made significant strides in AI development, integrating solutions in key sectors of their local economies. Thailand, the Philippines, and Malaysia have made significant strides in AI integrations, laying a pathway for other struggling economies in the region to follow.

