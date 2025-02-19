Homepage > News > Business > US to build top AI systems with American-designed chips

The Trump administration would ensure that the most powerful artificial intelligence (AI) systems are built in the U.S. with American-designed and manufactured chips in order to safeguard America’s advantage, according to U.S. Vice President JD Vance.

Speaking at the AI Action Summit in Paris, Vance asserted that the Trump administration will ensure the U.S. remains the leading force in AI development.

“The United States of America is the leader in AI, and our administration plans to keep it that way,” Vance told the gathering of CEOs and world leaders in Paris.

“The U.S. possesses all components across the full AI stack, including advanced semiconductor design, frontier algorithms, and, of course, transformational applications. Now the computing power this stack requires is integral to advancing AI technology, and to safeguard America’s advantage, the Trump administration will ensure that the most powerful AI systems are built in the U.S. with American-designed and manufactured chips,” Vance said.

The VP pointed out that the advancement of cutting-edge AI in the U.S. results from deliberate effort. By maintaining an open regulatory framework, the world’s largest economy has fostered an environment encouraging American innovators to explore and make unprecedented investments in research and development. Vance claimed that of the estimated $700 billion to be spent on AI by 2028, more than half is expected to be invested in the United States.

Vance said that the Trump administration will ensure that U.S. AI technology continues to be the “gold standard” worldwide and that the U.S. is the partner of choice for other countries and businesses as they expand their use of AI.

At the same time, Vance said that excessive regulation of the AI sector could kill a transformative industry just as it is taking off, and the Trump administration will make every effort to encourage growth [of] AI policies.

“We feel very strongly that AI must remain free from ideological bias and that American AI will not be co-opted into a tool for authoritarian censorship,” Vance pointed out.

Vance also said that the Trump administration would ensure that AI systems developed in America “never” restrict its citizens’ right to free speech.

“We can trust our people to think, to consume information, to develop their own ideas, and to debate with one another in the open marketplace of ideas,” Vance pointed out.

“The Trump administration believes that AI will have countless revolutionary applications in economic innovation, job creation, national security, healthcare, free expression, and beyond, and to restrict its development now will not only unfairly benefit incumbents in the space, it would mean paralyzing one of the most promising technologies we have seen in generations,” Vance reiterated.

Vance’s comments point to the changing attitude toward artificial intelligence as the technology has evolved significantly and become more ingrained in society. Initially, the focus was primarily on safety concerns, with discussions centered around the risks and ethical implications of AI.

However, the conversation has now shifted toward geopolitical rivalry as nations compete to cultivate the next major AI powerhouse. Countries are increasingly focusing on advancing their AI capabilities, recognizing the strategic importance of leadership in this rapidly growing field. This shift reflects the growing significance of AI not just as a technological advancement, but as a key element in global power dynamics.

Safeguarding American AI

In his speech, Vance emphasized that the world has witnessed how some hostile foreign adversaries have weaponized AI software to rewrite history, surveil users and censor speech. Some authoritarian regimes have stolen and used AI to strengthen their military intelligence and surveillance capabilities, capture foreign data and create propaganda to undermine other nations’ security.

“I want to be clear. This administration will block such efforts. Full stop. We will safeguard American AI and chip technologies from theft and misuse, work with our allies and partners to strengthen and extend these protections and close pathways to adversaries attaining AI capabilities that threaten all of our people,” Vance clarified.

Vance criticizes EU’s policies

Vance expressed disapproval of the extensive regulations introduced by the EU’s Digital Services Act, along with Europe’s online privacy regulations, known as GDPR. He argued that these rules lead to significant legal compliance expenses, particularly burdening smaller businesses.

“America wants to partner with all of you, and we want to embark on the AI revolution before us with a spirit of openness and collaboration. But, to create that kind of trust, we need international regulatory regimes that fosters the creation of AI technology rather than strangles it, and we need our European friends in particular to look to this new frontier with optimism rather than trepidation,” Vance said.

In 2024, European lawmakers passed the AI Act, marking the world’s first comprehensive set of regulations for the technology.

“Many of our most productive tech companies are forced to deal with the EU’s Digital Services Act and the massive regulations it created about taking down content and policing so-called misinformation. And of course, we want to ensure the internet is a safe place, but it is one thing to prevent a predator from praying on a child on the internet, and it is something quite different to prevent a grown man or woman from accessing an opinion that the government thinks is misinformation,” Vance added.

Vance stated that startups and graduate students driving some of the most innovative AI applications will not be stifled under the Trump administration. Instead, American laws will ensure a fair playing field for both large and small tech companies, as well as other developers. He highlighted that with Trump’s recent executive order on AI, the U.S. is crafting an action plan that strikes a balance, avoiding overly cautious regulations while ensuring that all Americans can benefit from the technology and its transformative capabilities.

“Now we invite your countries to work with us and to follow that model if it makes sense for your nations. However, the Trump administration is troubled by reports that some foreign governments are considering tightening the screws on U.S. tech companies with international footprints. America cannot and will not accept that, and we think it’s a terrible mistake not just for the United States of America but for your own countries,” Vance stated.

EU to reduce bureaucratic obstacles

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen, who spoke at the AI Action Summit in Paris, announced the mobilization of 200 billion euros ($206.38 billion) for AI investment in Europe. Von der Leyen claimed this to be the largest public-private partnership in the world for the development of “trustworthy AI.”

“I know that we have to make it easier, and we have to cut red tape, and we will,” von der Leyen said at the Paris AI Summit.

The EU President mentioned that the investments will concentrate on industrial and mission-essential technologies.

“We want AI to be a force for good. We want an AI where everyone collaborates, and everyone benefits. This is our path. This is our European path,” von der Leyen added.

