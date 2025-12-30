Homepage > News > Business > ERCOT’s queue creates challenges for Texas BTC miners

ERCOT just released figures that have Texas BTC miners double-checking their power deals and wondering what’s next. The queue for new large-load connections has exploded to around 226 gigawatts, targeting connections by 2030, with the vast majority coming from hyperscale data centers built for nonstop AI training rather than mining rigs.

Texas became a mining haven for solid reasons. West Texas winds crank out cheap power most nights, regulations allow quick builds, and the state welcomes the economic boost. Miners set up shop close to the sources and perfected the art of curtailing operations fast when the grid needs it, helping keep residential and industrial users happy while often earning credits in return.

That setup worked like a charm for years. ERCOT appreciated having loads that could drop off instantly during tight spots like wind lulls or brutal heat waves. Miners enjoyed rock-bottom rates for hours at a time and raked in profits when BTC prices soared.

Now this AI-driven surge is changing everything. Data centers can’t easily interrupt training runs without major setbacks, so they need reliable, always-on power. Building out transmission lines takes five to seven years or more, meaning not everyone in line will get hooked up anytime soon.

Miners are already feeling the squeeze with more frequent curtailments than in the past. Unexpected ancillary service fees are popping up on invoices, and in congested West Texas zones, congestion pricing can spike without warning. Even fixed-rate contracts start looking less secure.

In large numbers, operators are travelling to Austin to advocate for regulations that give priority to flexible loads, such as mining with protected status or incentives. Although the governor has previously supported mining, AI is difficult to ignore because it offers high-paying jobs and significant capital investment. There aren't many people waiting around. To share electricity and appear more important to grid planners, some add AI or HPC workloads to their facilities, while others look for alternatives, such as hydro-rich areas in Canada or the north. Every cent on power counts since cash flows are already constrained due to low BTC prices, increasing difficulty, and a stagnant hash price. While plans for expansion collect dust, older machinery remains idle. Expect trucks loading up rigs headed for more hospitable countries willing to do business if this congestion continues. Yet veterans are still hopeful that Texas will resolve the issue. After all, miners employ excess renewable energy —like wind at night when demand is low, that would otherwise go to waste. Winter is rapidly approaching. A single strong storm might put the grid to the test and highlight any errors. These days, people monitor weather applications nearly as obsessively as they do BTC charts.

Power will ultimately belong to some people and not to others. Thanks to cheap, plentiful electricity, Texas rose to the top of the world’s hash rate rankings. Upgraded infrastructure, more intelligent regulations, and possibly enormous storage to collect surplus might be necessary to balance that with the AI boom. People who have survived cycles remember the dramatic falls, halvings, and the exodus from China. They moved or turned to adapt. Although this shift seems slower, it might be stickier. The victors will establish connections in the capital, get advantageous conditions early, and diversify their sources of income. The remainder may be shipped off.

There is no abstract data in that queue. It serves as a warning that the golden age may be changing quickly. Due to their limited means for lobbying or making quick modifications, smaller enterprises are most affected. Before prices continue to decline, some have already listed equipment for sale. With every ERCOT update, stocks fall, and public miners hint at delays on earnings calls. Uncomfortable conversation fills online bitcoin miner sales groups. The fact that hash rate follows inexpensive power wherever it goes is dismissed by seasoned miners. Once, Texas took the lead. Now, if you fumble, another spot will claim it.

The tone has changed at recent conferences. Handouts advertising possibilities in the Midwest or Quebec have replaced last year’s claims about Texas’ domination. Beyond digital currency, the stakes are higher. The goal of state officials is to continue being the dominant force in energy. When the combination is off, aspirations for AI and renewable energy both suffer. Everyone gains when it’s done correctly. Either way, change is on the horizon. Early trend detection frequently pays off for miners. Those who cling to the previous norm typically disappear in silence.

