Elon Musk, widely regarded as a close advisor of United States President Donald Trump, who also leads the Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE) and is at the helm of global technology powerhouses such as Tesla (NASDAQ: TSLA), SpaceX, and social media platform X, announced plans to visit India later this year. The announcement came after his conversation with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi. During their exchange, Modi highlighted the potential for joint efforts in technology and innovation.

“Spoke to Elon Musk and talked about various issues, including the topics we covered during our meeting in Washington DC earlier this year. We discussed the immense potential for collaboration in the areas of technology and innovation. India remains committed to advancing our partnerships with the U.S. in these domains,” Modi wrote on X.

In response, Musk said, “It was an honor to speak with PM Modi. I am looking forward to visiting India later this year!”

Their exchange built upon conversations from their previous meeting in Washington, D.C., earlier this year, emphasizing a shared dedication to pushing the boundaries of innovation and emerging technologies.

During the discussion, Modi emphasized the vast opportunities for cooperation between India and the U.S. in science, technology, and innovation. He reiterated India’s unwavering dedication to deepening these ties and driving progress in these dynamic sectors.

During their meeting in February, Modi and Musk discussed strengthening the partnership between Indian and U.S. entities in innovation, space exploration, artificial intelligence (AI), and sustainable development. Their discussion also touched on opportunities to deepen cooperation in emerging technologies, entrepreneurship, and good governance.

With Musk’s Tesla advancing the electric vehicle revolution, Starlink aiming to transform global Internet connectivity through satellite technology, and SpaceX pushing the boundaries of space exploration, Musk’s arrival coincides with a transformative period in India’s emerging technology landscape. His visit comes at a time when India is not only welcoming cutting-edge technologies but is also actively positioning itself as a key player in the future of global innovation.

Musk is reportedly looking to invest as much as $3 billion in India, mainly to build a new factory. Potential investments from Musk-led companies could significantly bolster India’s efforts to create a future-ready infrastructure. From accelerating the shift to electric mobility to extending high-speed Internet access in underserved areas and advancing the nation’s space ambitions, these ventures have the potential to complement and amplify India’s transformative agenda.

Starlink awaits India’s approval

Musk’s satellite Internet initiative, Starlink, is steadily progressing toward its long-anticipated debut in India. In a notable development this March, Starlink entered into agreements with major Indian telecom players, including Reliance Jio and Bharti Airtel, signaling a strong intent to integrate into the local market.

There’s a clear synergy between Starlink’s mission and India’s digital aspirations. While the company aims to deliver fast, reliable Internet access to remote and underserved regions worldwide, India has been working to bridge its digital divide, particularly in rural and geographically isolated communities.

However, one major hurdle for Starlink in India could be its pricing structure. Mobile data is one of the cheapest in India. Starlink's offerings come at a significantly higher cost than existing Internet service providers, which could limit its appeal to the average consumer. Nevertheless, it may still be a vital solution in areas where traditional connectivity is unreliable or nonexistent, such as mountainous terrain, remote villages, and distant islands. Despite having signed key strategic partnerships, Starlink is still waiting for regulatory authorities to approve the official rollout of its services across the country.

X, India in legal tussle

On the other hand, Musk’s microblogging platform X, which recently became the top news app in India, is currently entangled in a legal dispute. The platform has initiated legal proceedings against the national government, alleging that authorities are overstepping legal boundaries to suppress content on the site.

The controversy centers around a lawsuit filed by X, which claims that a government-run portal called Sahyog, introduced by the Ministry of Home Affairs last year, is being leveraged to expand censorship capabilities unjustly. According to the company, this tool grants government officials sweeping authority to demand the removal of content, allegedly in ways that breach India’s own digital governance laws.

X contends that the government’s expectation for the platform to comply with Sahyog is unlawful, referring to it as a “censorship portal” and asserting that it cannot be forced to participate in such a system.

On the other hand, local officials defend the portal’s existence, arguing that it plays a crucial role in curbing the spread of harmful and inappropriate online material.

India a savior for Tesla?

Meanwhile, Musk’s Tesla has been ceding ground to competitors in the global electric vehicle (EV) market, with much of the pressure coming from aggressive pricing strategies employed by major players like China’s BYD Co. Adding to Tesla’s challenges is the ongoing trade friction between the U.S. and China.

As the global EV sector becomes increasingly crowded, Tesla urgently seeks fresh markets to maintain growth momentum. India, with its rapidly expanding middle class and a government strongly advocating for green transportation, represents a promising frontier. Despite this clear potential, Tesla’s entry into the Indian market has been delayed for years due to disputes over high import taxes and expectations around local manufacturing.

Despite ongoing challenges and regulatory roadblocks, Elon Musk’s business ambitions are closely aligned with India’s broader vision of establishing itself as a global leader in innovation and sustainable growth. Musk’s interests in EV production, satellite-based Internet, and space technology strongly echo the government’s strategic priorities, such as expanding clean energy adoption, enhancing digital connectivity, and fostering cutting-edge scientific development.

