Foreigners in Vietnam can now access national digital IDs, allowing them access to a range of government-backed and private services.

While Vietnam has its national digital ID system for residents, authorities are keen on rolling out a similar service for foreign residents. Vietnam’s Ministry of Public Security has announced a 50-day campaign to accelerate the usage and onboard a large number of foreigners to the digital ID platform.

The campaign kicked off on July 1 and will run until August 19, with the ministry unveiling a raft of benefits for foreigners using the digital ID, including completing a range of administrative tasks without the requirement of presenting physical documents for verification.

The digital IDs will also allow foreigners to access financial services from local banks, providing access to rental registrations and other public services. The report hints at integrating the digital ID system for foreigners and the VNeID app, supporting a broad range of local IDs.

On the government side, the new digital IDs for foreigners will support immigration verification and residency management. Furthermore, authorities say the system will enable agencies to protect foreigners while supporting the issuance of penalties for rule violations.

Despite the digital nature of the ID system, foreigners will have to formally apply to the Immigration Department and the Department of Administrative Management on Social Order in person. Applicants will present their passports and other valid travel documents, provide an official mobile phone number, and undergo biometric verification.

However, foreigners under the age of 14 will be required to provide a guardian before receiving the digital ID. These steps are an added layer of protection for residents, previously mandated facial recognition for digital payments above $300.

Sources said the process takes seven days before final results are sent to the VNeID app. Despite the seemingly complex process, authorities said it is free of charge and forms part of modernizing Vietnam’s public systems.

The Southeast Asian country has not hidden its digitization ambitions, clearly intending to integrate emerging technologies into its operations. Although blockchain is often seen as the easiest option, Vietnam has made significant strides in adopting artificial intelligence (AI) technology.

Recently, Vietnam legalized a new law on digital asset transactions, while a raft of companies are adopting blockchain for halal certificate verification. Vietnam’s Ho Chi Minh City is sinking funds into novel blockchain and AI applications for public services, matching the pace of the private sector. Australia lends hands to Papua New Guinea’s SevisPass

In other news, Papua New Guinea is keen on smoothing its national digital identity system rollout, turning to regional partnerships and collaborations for guidance.

According to a report, PNG has inked a partnership with Australia, tapping the regional economic giant to support its digital ID ambitions. Representatives of both countries met in the Australian capital of Canberra to discuss PNG’s digital ID rollout and areas requiring heightened collaboration.

The PNG delegation, led by ICT Minister Timothy Masiu, met with his Australian counterpart to explore technical standards

and use cases for its digital ID system. The tiny Asia-Pacific nation is eyeing the rollout of SevisPass, its attempt at a national ID system, mirroring Australia’s versions.

During their discussions, Masiu highlighted to the Australian officials that PNG’s digital ID system is intended to be widely applicable across the public and private sectors. Particularly, PNG is eyeing utility in social welfare, finance, healthcare, and education verticals, allowing citizens to identify themselves without physical documents.

The Australian delegation pledged to support PNG’s SevisPass with digital infrastructure development, cybersecurity, and cloud migration support.

Australia will also provide policy support for PNG’s digital ID push, building on a long streak of collaboration between the two entities. Both nations have inked bilateral deals in security, health, and public infrastructure verticals, extending their regional cooperation for over 40 years.

“Our focus is building secure, inclusive, and efficient digital services, and we are working towards a converged Memorandum of Understanding on Digital Development that will align our efforts with Australia across multiple domains,” said Masiu.

The ICT minister revealed that key processes are in place for the rollout of a digital ID system. He also confirmed that a digital ID policy document containing an implementation strategy and long-term road map is inching its way through the national legislative house.

Countries are rapidly advancing their digital ID systems, citing their perks in fraud prevention and economic inclusion as a major reason. Guinea Bissau, Liberia, and the PNG are the latest to signal a drive to roll out their national digital ID systems, following the lead of industry first movers.

In South Korea, the government is launching a digital ID for people with disabilities, while Malaysia is rolling out a mobile app for seamless integration. On the African continent, Nigeria and Zambia are leading the charge, but Ethiopia and Namibia are keen on launching their offerings as well.

