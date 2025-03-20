Homepage > News > Tech > Developers in Japan can now get hands-on with BSV’s Python SDK

Getting your Trinity Audio player ready...

Japanese developers will get another chance to discover more about blockchain and Web3 apps this week. BSV Blockchain Ambassador and YenPoint CEO Ken Sato is co-presenting a session on BSV’s Python SDK at Tohoku University in Sendai titled “Introduction to Blockchain Development with Python – Creating Transactions and NFTs.”

More information on the session (in Japanese) is here. It’s part of Tohoku University’s Web 3.0 Related Technology Hands-On Seminar, organized by the Data-Driven Science / AI Education and Research Center.

The segment focusing on BSV and, specifically the Python SDK happens on Friday, March 21, from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. Japan time. Other presenters are Shinji Akimatsu of PolarTech Inc., and Yosuke Sato of SECURE4D Inc.

Explore the power of Python at the Learning Python Programming Hands-On Workshop on March 21, 2025, at Tohoku University, Sendai, Japan.



Led by BSV Ambassador @Uncle_Nakamoto (CEO, @Yenpoint_jp) and hosted in partnership with @TohokuUniPR, @BSVBlockchain, and YenPoint, this… pic.twitter.com/TnxCMGalGa — BSV Association (@BSV_Assn) March 18, 2025

Attendees will learn how to create transactions and non-fungible tokens (NFTs) on the BSV blockchain using Python and hear why BSV is a highly suitable network for Web3 distributed apps (dApps). Despite being an open and public blockchain network, BSV offers protections for sensitive data, and its combination of high scalability at low costs makes it ideal for applications with a high transaction throughput rate.

NFTs, in particular, are a great use case for the technology since BSV can store all token and token-related data on-chain yet process multiple small transactions without straining network capabilities (or incurring high fees).

Blockchain beginners can find out more

Speaking to CoinGeek, Ken Sato said it’s the second year his team has run this event. It’s part of a broader effort to make BSV development more accessible and appeal to those from academic and artificial intelligence (AI) research backgrounds.

“Blockchain development can feel overwhelming for beginners,” he said. “This workshop is about breaking down those barriers—giving people a practical entry point into Bitcoin SV development using Python-based tools that are already widely used in academic and AI circles.”

Sato added that although Python is one of the most widely used programming languages in academic and AI research today, there aren’t many resources for it for entry-level blockchain developers. Presenting the BSV Blockchain’s Python SDK in a hands-on seminar is designed to bridge the gap. Those with existing Python experience can find new ways to apply their knowledge, and those curious about exploring the blockchain world can make their first start.

This is important, Sato said, because too often, blockchain education is either purely theoretical—or too advanced—for newcomers. His goal with the seminar is to offer a clean and approachable starting point and invite developers, researchers, and students interested in exploring technical applications on BSV to sign up.

BSV Blockchain released its Python SDK last year, hoping to capitalize on the language’s growing popularity. It enables direct interaction with the BSV network through basic transactions and related components like SPV Wallets and Overlays without relying on centralized services.

The Python SDK and all its support documentation are available here.

YenPoint, which Sato founded over six years ago, is a Japan-based company that has created a “next-generation points system” used in consumer-facing apps. It also provides clients with tailor-made blockchain and smart contract solutions and consulting services for overseas companies looking to enter the Japanese market.

Watch Python SDK: Essential tool for BSV developers