Babbage is updating its Web3 blockchain toolbox for the upcoming BSV Hackathon in Texas, and it’s full of shiny, useful new things. Developers interested in finding new use cases and building applications everyone wants to use should sign up as soon as possible. The BSV Hackathon begins on April 5, 2025.

All the information is available here. The event takes place in Austin, Texas, from April 5-6, and it’s in-person only. However, if you’re far away from there and you think your idea is too good for the judges to miss, get in touch with Babbage and they may help you to get there. Up for grabs is at least $50,000 in prize money, the respect of your peers, and praise from a judging panel which will include some of the most experienced builders on the BSV blockchain.

Everything’s getting updated for April

“This is replacing the entire legacy Babbage stack … We are working as quickly as possible to get information out ahead of the event. It is going to be tight but we are doing everything we can,” Babbage posted on X this week. The company’s updated toolkit has a whole range of handy infrastructure assists, and reading the list could also provide some inspiration.

If you want all the details, take a look at Babbage’s lengthy X thread with updates on everything they’ve done:

There are updates to several Babbage libraries and software development kits (SDKs) in the mix, while others are rebranded or new. All are designed to make it easier for developers to leverage BSV’s speed and scaling powers to build useful, secure, Web3 distributed apps. These toolkits can handle tasks like uploading and storing media files on-chain, establishing and proving digitial identities, micropayments, and wallets that interact with the Metanet.

Sometimes looking at SDK code alone isn’t enough to kick-start the creativity, so Babbage has also provided demos showing what each of the new-version toolkits does. From a Martian weather app to a collection of different ways to handle Meter smart contracts, the demos often use a combination of different parts. You’ll see how Overlay Networks, topic trackers, Simplified Payment Verification (SPV) wallets, smart contracts, media uploaders, and identity verifiers all interact with each other (and non-blockchain cloud services) to create and deploy a finished product.

Babbage’s message is: “Expect challenges, it will not be easy. It is going to be probably really hard to build things and we are learning a lot as we go. But we are here to support you in your project long term even after the event is over. But it’s foundational. You’re part of making this stuff happen.”

If your vision for Web3 is a blockchain network that’s secure, user-centric and more private, less ad-driven, and one that offers everyone a real digital economy instead of never-ending coin price pumps, BSV is the network for you. Babbage is providing the opportunity to get started, so all builders are advised to check out the Hackathon.

