Homepage > News > Business > Crypto assets are fine, but let’s have a National Blockchain Summit

Getting your Trinity Audio player ready...

If implemented properly, blockchain technology could make sweeping improvements to America’s economic and information security. While the new Trump Administration has shown a willingness to embrace innovation in digital assets, SmartLedger Solutions says the time is ripe for a broader examination of what blockchain can achieve.

SmartLedger‘s Founding President, Bryan Daugherty, posted his thoughts on the matter in an X post titled “An Urgent Call for a National Blockchain Summit to Strengthen America’s National Infrastructure Through Scalable Blockchain Technology.”

Ideally, this summit would emphasize the importance of scalable proof-of-work (PoW) blockchain technology, he wrote. Such a network could be the foundation of a solid national digital infrastructure, providing benefits as a base layer for distributed applications, new economic development opportunities, and security for sensitive data and information systems.

There’s also a National Blockchain Summit Initiative website to get some momentum behind the campaign, with a petition for industry supporters to sign and advise on other ways to coordinate promotional efforts. This will help establish a comprehensive U.S. blockchain strategy, the site says.

Hosting a broader Blockchain Summit would show the United States’ commitment to leadership in the next digital revolution, Daugherty said. The concept would expand on similar blockchain events and “demo days” at the U.S. and some State Capitols, where industry representatives met face-to-face with policymakers to better understand what each group expects.

Honored to be at the White House today for critical discussions on blockchain, digital transformation, and policy. Standing alongside like-minded leaders, working toward innovation and accountability in the industries that shape our future.



Moments like these remind us why we… pic.twitter.com/IkTznX7aBz — Bryan Daugherty (@BWDaugherty) February 25, 2025

The Trump Administration will hold an inaugural “White House Crypto Summit” on March 7, 2025. This meeting, part of the policy defined in Executive Order 14178, focuses on the digital asset side of blockchain and how the technology can grow responsibly across the wider economy. Tech entrepreneur and White House “Crypto Czar” David Sacks will chair the event, and one of its aims is to provide more regulatory clarity for the industry.

There are also plans to create a national “crypto strategic reserve” that would contain popular digital assets, and according to President Trump, would include BTC, ETH, Solana, Ripple (XRP), and Cardano (ADA). This week’s official statement has raised questions over why these assets were chosen and particular criticism from vocal BTC “maxis” who believe their favored blockchain is the only one that deserves such recognition.

Exact amounts of each asset to be included haven’t been released yet, nor have further details on the reserve’s exact strategic goals (or how they’d be achieved). So far, the most visible result was a brief spike in market prices for the five assets mentioned, though they’ve since fallen back to their pre-announcement levels.

The list of five is likely, not final, meaning proponents of other blockchains will be lobbying hard to gain the Administration’s attention over the coming weeks. Dogecoin fans are hoping its popularity with Elon Musk would gain it some official recognition, while others would prefer a more thorough investigation into the underlying technology and capabilities of each network. Blockchain is serious business…or at least it should be

To date, the wider public still sees blockchain through the superficial mass-media lens of digital assets and speculative trading. Too often, any mention of “Bitcoin” or “blockchain” outside the industry leads instantly to a conversation about the current BTC price or whether or not one should “buy in.” Even raising critical issues like scalability or proof-of-work vs. proof-of-stake causes eyes to glaze over.

But blockchain is so much more than that. Data ownership and privacy will have an ever-larger impact on our lives in the

digital age. A micropayment economy, combined with automation, could create new economic opportunities for everyone—not just a handful of traders chasing dollars. Digital records must become truly tamper-proof and secure to be trusted. Assets, contracts, tickets, and even minor permissions can be issued as tokens with rules.

Blockchain can solve these problems for humanity and lead to a more stable and trustworthy digital world. There’s more at stake than which country can be a “digital assets leader” or how much the national stash is worth. First, these issues must be discussed in the wider world and have attention at the highest levels. A National Blockchain Summit would be just the beginning, but it would be a great start.

Watch: Bryan Daugherty on Proof of ESG initiative through a sustainable blockchain