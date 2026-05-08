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The popularity of generative artificial intelligence (AI) applications is skyrocketing in Japan as the technology gradually becomes a pivotal part of business operations, with a growing number of companies acknowledging the technology’s benefits in a recent survey jointly conducted by publishing firm The Yomiuri Shimbun and information services Teikoku Databank Ltd.

A total of 10,312 companies nationwide participated in the online poll, ranging from small businesses to large corporations. The survey was carried out from March 17 to 31.

Survey results found that 34.6% of the participants are already using generative AI to some extent, while 14.2% said that they are considering using the technology in the future.

According to The Yomiuri Shimbun, 45.1% of respondents who said they have integrated AI tools into their business operations reported using them mainly for writing tasks, such as drafting, summarizing, and proofreading documents. Beyond writing, other common uses included information gathering (21.8%) and supporting idea generation (11%) during planning processes.

Meanwhile, only 1.3% said they are applying generative AI to administrative work, including accounting or expense calculations, while 0.5% said they utilize such tools for automating customer service functions.

Despite the controversy surrounding the use of generative AI in the workplace, most Japanese firms surveyed (18.8%) said they did not experience any significant problems. However, there are still some who claimed to have reported issues.

A total of 4.5% of participants who have used generative AI claimed that it had caused issues in workplace dynamics, while 4% said employees’ dependency on the technology has led to a decline in motivation, with fears that long-term use may hinder the development of their skills. Furthermore, companies using AI acknowledged that the technology is still far from being perfect, noting issues with regard to producing accurate information. Additionally, Furthermore, companies using AI acknowledged that the technology is still far from being perfect, noting issues with regard to producing accurate information. Additionally, AI adoption in Japan’s private sector remains a challenge as respondents claimed there is a shortage of people with adequate knowledge or expertise in using the technology.

The case of human vs AI

Over in China, the termination of a man at a fintech firm has sparked renewed concerns over fears about AI taking over jobs.

The man identified only by his surname, Zhou, was a worker at a fintech firm in Hangzhou, Zhejiang province, as an AI quality inspection supervisor.

According to court details seen by China Daily, Zhou was demoted from team leader to a general operations role, with his salary cut from 25,000 yuan ($3,643) to 15,000 yuan ($2,196) following the company’s decision to incorporate AI into its operations. Zhou, however, refused to accept the change, prompting his firm to terminate his contract.

This has led Zhou to take the matter to court.

Based on the ruling handed down by the regional court and labor authorities after reviewing the case, Zhou’s termination was unlawful, as any job adjustment must be subject to fair negotiation prior to enforcement. They also pointed out that enforcing a 40% pay cut was unreasonable.

Zhou’s company has been ordered to pay him around 260,000 yuan ($38,064) in compensation for the illegal dismissal.

While China is actively promoting AI adoption, the government is also taking measures to ensure people remain central to this transition. One such move is safeguarding fairness in employment by vowing to implement a monitoring and early warning system about the impacts of AI in the workplace under the country’s 15th Five-Year Plan (2026-2030).

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