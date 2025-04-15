Homepage > News > Business > CERTIHASH sets new records of nearly 66M transactions in a week

Cybersecurity firm CERTIHASH is proving again that a fast and scalable blockchain can deliver real business benefits. Its Sentinel Node service broke new records last week by processing 65.88 million on-chain transactions in a single week—something that would not be cost-effective, or even possible, on other proof-of-work (PoW) blockchain networks.

The information recorded on-chain is immutable and verifiable for years to come, making the BSV blockchain an invaluable medium for cybersecurity logs and real-time alerts. Sentinel Node protects networks with auditable, low-latency logging that allows IT security specialists to respond quickly to attacks and attempted intrusions on their systems.

The record-breaking 65.88 million figure covered the period April 1 – 7, 2025. This included a single day’s peak volume of 25.6 million transactions, which meant CERTIHASH also sustained its throughput at 297.43 transactions per second. These statistics are all verifiable by public blockchain explorers.

Broadcast to and recorded on a high-capacity open blockchain, Sentinel Node’s records cannot be tampered with, and the information can be shared across multiple vendors and teams in different jurisdictions. Encrypting keeps confidential data safe, meaning it can be recorded on an open network while remaining viewable only to those with access privileges.

Over the same one-week period, high-volume networks with greater name recognition, such as Ethereum and Tron, posted lower transaction volumes (8.766 million and 59.5 million, respectively). Notably, both those networks use the proof-of-stake (PoS) processing algorithm, which has questionable security value compared to BSV’s proof-of-work.

BSV uses Bitcoin’s original protocol and transaction-verifying rules. However, the network most closely associated with Bitcoin in the public eye (BTC) is these days incapable of processing such volumes—and its standard transaction fees are far higher. Likewise, even the proof-of-stake data blockchains have usage fees that would struggle to compete with BSV’s fractions-of-a-cent per transaction.

Millions of data records, all auditable on-chain

Last November, CERTIHASH revealed it had logged over 56 million “state captures” to the BSV blockchain. This refers to snapshots of its customers’ network states, and the number shouldn’t be confused with CERTIHASH’s total transaction volumes, which, as we see, are much higher.

CERTIHASH stressed that its transaction volumes represented “genuine, user-driven activity”—that is, all were written on BSV mainnet rather than a test network, and the volumes do not represent a one-off test or transactions generated especially to prove capabilities.

“This isn’t hype, it’s real-world deployment at an industrial scale,” wrote CERTIHASH Co-Founder Bryan Daugherty in an X post. “Sentinel Node proves blockchain can underpin cybersecurity and compliance infrastructure, handling millions of logs daily with unmatched transparency and auditability.”

65.8 million+ transactions in 7 days.

25.6 million in a single day.

CERTIHASH and Sentinel Node prove that blockchain technology can provide beneficial cost savings and peace of mind. It described a large proportion of transaction volumes on BSV and other data blockchain networks as “DeFi churn or gaming clicks.” While these volumes also have their uses and benefits, cybersecurity represents more mission-critical situations than price speculation or entertainment.

Likewise, it’s time the technology world starts looking beyond the headlines about coin/token prices and realizes that immutable, auditable data makes the digital economy much more trustworthy than it is now. Once this happens, large enterprises and governments will also see why a scalable, proof-of-work blockchain does this job better than proof-of-stake networks with comparable volumes.

