This post is a guest contribution by George Siosi Samuels, managing director at Faiā. See how Faiā is committed to staying at the forefront of technological advancements here.

Blockchain promises a future where trust is decentralized and transactions are transparent, efficient, and secure. But we saw how human politics got in the way of that progress. Now, vertical artificial intelligence (AI) agents are being hailed as the next thing to overtake the era of SaaS dominance, offering tailored, industry-specific insights that go far beyond generic AI models. Both technologies are transformative on their own—but what happens when they meet?

Some see this as a match made in heaven: Vertical AI agents could help tailor blockchain implementations for specific industries, unlocking the scalability blockchain needs to thrive (especially if used to handle the token generation side of AI systems). Others argue the opposite: that the hyper-specialization of AI agents could undermine the universality and standardization blockchains depend on to scale effectively.

The case for collaboration

Let’s start with the optimistic view. Vertical AI agents thrive in complexity. They excel at analyzing specific industry needs and jargon, adapting to unique challenges, and providing contextually relevant solutions (something I’ve touched on in Artificial Cultural Intelligence). Imagine integrating this capability into blockchain technology, which struggles with scalability precisely because it tries to be a one-size-fits-all solution.

Take the financial sector as an example. A Vertical AI agent trained in global finance could integrate with blockchain to perform real-time compliance checks, enabling things like Tripe-Entry Accounting and adjusting for local regulations like GDPR or SEC requirements. These agents could also optimize transaction throughput by analyzing patterns and preemptively flagging bottlenecks, enabling smoother and faster processing.

Or consider healthcare. A blockchain for patient records is only scalable if it adheres to the stringent regulations of every region in which it operates. A Vertical AI agent with deep knowledge of HIPAA in the U.S. and GDPR in Europe (e.g. Infinitus Systems, who raised a $51.5M series C round) could leverage blockchain systems that are not only compliant but also culturally sensitive—allowing the technology to scale across borders seamlessly.

Startups like /dev/agents, which recently raised $56 million to build customizable AI agents, are already pushing the boundaries of what’s possible in industry-specific automation. Their work hints at a future where AI agents and blockchain act as complementary forces, with AI enabling blockchains to adapt and scale like never before.

The conflict: Universality vs. specialization

But there’s a flip side. Blockchain’s core strength is its universality—one immutable ledger that works the same way everywhere. Vertical AI agents, by contrast, are designed to operate in silos, fine-tuned for the quirks and needs of specific industries.

This specialization could create fragmentation within blockchain ecosystems. If every industry forces its blockchain implementation to its own needs (like what we saw with the split of Bitcoin into multiple camps), we risk losing the interoperability that makes blockchain so powerful in the first place. A blockchain optimized for healthcare may not work seamlessly with one optimized for finance, creating a patchwork of incompatible systems. A single blockchain must be suitable for all use cases, which will always be difficult.

And then there’s the issue of trust. Blockchain thrives on transparency and decentralization, while Vertical AI agents often require proprietary algorithms and data to function effectively. This creates tension: How do you ensure transparency in a blockchain system when it’s being guided by opaque AI logic?

The economic upside

The integration of Vertical AI agents with scalable blockchains is an economic opportunity that is too significant to ignore. This partnership could open new markets and revenue streams by enabling hyper-specialized yet interoperable systems.

Consider the tokenization of assets in the real estate sector. Real estate is one of the least liquid and most heavily regulated markets in the world. Blockchain already allows for tokenizing property ownership (remember fractional ownership?), but scaling this concept globally has proven difficult due to local laws, cultural nuances, and financial regulations.

This is where Vertical AI agents could help. An AI agent trained in real estate law and market conditions in a specific country could adapt tokenization protocols to meet local requirements while ensuring interoperability with global blockchain networks. The result? A massive reduction in transaction costs and barriers to entry, allowing investors from anywhere in the world to participate in real estate markets that were previously out of reach.

Another compelling case lies in supply chain management, which we’ve, of course, seen discussed in the blockchain space before. Today’s global supply chains are riddled with inefficiencies, from customs delays to compliance challenges. Blockchain promised transparency and traceability, but its adoption remains limited without industry-specific tailoring. Vertical AI agents could step in to dynamically update smart contracts based on real-time changes in regulations, tariffs, or even weather conditions—ensuring that blockchains not only scale but adapt to the evolving demands of global commerce.

Economically, this synergy isn’t just about improving existing processes. It’s about enabling entirely new business models. A decentralized finance (DeFi) platform incorporating AI-driven insights into localized lending risks could unlock financial services for underserved regions. Or, as aforementioned, a blockchain-driven healthcare data exchange powered by Vertical AI could finally monetize patient data in a secure, ethical, and scalable way.

By addressing the specific challenges industries face while maintaining the broader principles of blockchain, Vertical AI agents could turn theoretical potential into measurable impact—transforming industries while ensuring that blockchain systems can truly scale.

The path forward

So, where does this leave us? The answer lies in balance.

Vertical AI agents and blockchain don’t need to be adversaries—they can complement each other if implemented thoughtfully. Startups and developers must focus on creating interoperability standards that allow Vertical AI agents to enhance blockchain functionality without compromising its universal principles.

For instance, AI agents could operate at the application layer, interfacing with the blockchain but not altering its underlying protocols. This approach would allow industries to benefit from AI-driven customization while preserving the uniformity of the blockchain itself.

Another solution is to create modular blockchains—frameworks that allow industry-specific customization while maintaining a common core for interoperability. Projects like Polkadot and Cosmos, which focus on connecting disparate blockchains, could play a pivotal role in making this vision a reality.

Closing thoughts

The intersection of Vertical AI agents and blockchain is a story of tension and possibility. On one side, the need for specialization. On the other, the demand for universality. Resolving this conflict will require collaboration, innovation, and a willingness to rethink how these technologies interact.

The prize? A future where blockchains scale not just in size but in relevance—becoming the backbone of industries worldwide, guided by the expertise of Vertical AI agents.

