Dr. Eva Porras, Head of Education at the BSV Association, the steward organization of the BSV blockchain, speaks with CoinGeek about her participation at the MERGE Conference Buenos Aires, blockchain adoption in Latin America, the importance of scalability to large-scale implementation of blockchain technology, and how BSV can contribute to a ‘better world.’

‘MERGE’ is an international Web3 conference comprising two separate three-day events, the first of which took place in Buenos Aires from March 24-26, followed by another event in Madrid in October.

The aim of the annual conference, or conferences, is to bring together speakers that “showcase the diverse perspectives and groundbreaking insights driving the evolution of Web3 and blockchain technology.”

The focus is on Latin America and Europe, but the summits explore issues that affect the wider tech, Web3, and blockchain areas.

When it comes to the latter of these, few issues loom larger—if you’ll pardon the pun—than ‘scalability,’ which was the subject of Dr. Porras’ March 25 talk at the conference, titled “Scaling for Good: How BSV is Shaping a Better World.”

Tell us about MERGE and BSV Association’s involvement in the event.

Dr. Porras: “Our primary mission is to connect with individuals, private enterprises, and institutional entities across Latin America. We aim to understand their specific needs and explore how blockchain—particularly BSV—can enhance their services in terms of transparency, security, and cost efficiency.

Our focus has been twofold: 1) Education – Identifying new regions and opportunities to provide blockchain education, ensuring a deeper understanding of its potential; 2) Business Adoption – Engaging with those already using blockchain who seek a more scalable and viable platform, as well as those new to the technology who are interested in learning about its tangible benefits.”

What was the atmosphere like at the conference?

Dr. Porras: “The atmosphere at MERGE was highly professional and positive, with a strong sense of engagement from various sectors, particularly regulatory bodies. This highlights the growing maturity of the blockchain ecosystem in Latin America. Key figures such as Nidia Soto, National Prosecutor of Colombia; Juan Carlos Reyes, President of El Salvador’s National Commission for Digital Assets; and Víctor Rondón de Paula Moura, representative of Brazil’s Securities and Exchange Commission (CVM), were present. Their participation fostered a constructive dialogue about the future of blockchain in the region.

These are just some of the participants from other countries in the region. But, in addition, there were numerous Argentinian relevant and highly influential public personalities such as Mr. Roberto E. Silva, President of the Comisión Nacional de Valores, with whom we also had the pleasure of talking.”

LatAm appears to be a fertile market for blockchain, Argentina being a prime example, is this the feeling you got attending the conference in Buenos Aires?

Dr. Porras: “Absolutely. Latin America is becoming a key region for blockchain adoption due to its economic landscape, regulatory evolution, and high level of fintech innovation. In particular, Argentina stands out due to its openness to digital assets and the necessity for efficient, low-cost financial solutions in a country with high inflation and economic instability. The interest shown at MERGE reinforced the idea that blockchain can provide tangible solutions to the region’s pressing financial, business, and administrative challenges.”

What was the focus of your talk?

Dr. Porras: “My talk provided a comprehensive introduction to blockchain, explaining its capabilities and advantages for private corporations. I emphasized its transparency, security, and flexibility, as well as the critical need for scalability, speed, and affordability to facilitate seamless enterprise onboarding.

Additionally, I introduced BSV’s Teranode, which significantly enhances transaction speeds and scalability to unprecedented levels.

Why is scaling important, and is it particularly so in the kind of large population/low-income countries that make up a large portion of the LatAm market?

Dr. Porras: “Scaling is crucial in regions with large populations and economic constraints because it ensures blockchain can serve as an accessible and cost-effective tool for financial inclusion, government services, and enterprise adoption.

A scalable blockchain reduces transaction costs, making it feasible for microtransactions, remittances, and digital identity solutions that can benefit millions of people who lack access to traditional financial infrastructure. Adoption demands scalability so that the chosen blockchain can be a long-term tool that accompanies the organizations' or institutions' needs over time."

Why does BSV stand out in the scaling conversation?

Dr. Porras: “BSV stands out because it is the only blockchain designed for massive scalability, with unbounded transaction processing capabilities and consistently low fees.

Unlike other blockchains that face congestion and high costs as usage increases, BSV’s architecture allows businesses and governments to build robust applications without concerns about cost fluctuations or network inefficiencies. The introduction of Teranode further pushes these boundaries, setting a new benchmark for blockchain performance.”

Where do you see BSV thriving in LatAm, in terms of countries but also sectors and systems?

Dr. Porras: “In Latin America, both the public and private sectors are increasingly recognizing the need to address regulatory and innovative challenges collaboratively. BSV is well-positioned to thrive in this environment due to its scalable, secure, and cost-effective infrastructure.

From a sectoral perspective, we see strong interest in blockchain applications for: Government data traceability – ensuring transparency and efficiency in public services; information security – preventing fraud and enhancing accountability; and administrative efficiency – streamlining bureaucratic processes to reduce costs.

Countries like Argentina, El Salvador, Colombia, Brazil, and Panama present clear opportunities for BSV’s growth, as they actively explore blockchain-based solutions for financial services, public administration, and digital identity management.”

Did any interesting questions emerge from the audience after your talk?

Dr. Porras: “Yes. I was congratulated by several people who caught up with me thereafter to extend the conversation. Overall, they were happy for the ‘hands-on’ approach and practical focus of the presentation and wanted to bring the subject of the characteristics of the protocol to their own specific needs.”

What was the general reception like?

Dr. Porras: “The reception was highly positive, with attendees showing a keen interest in understanding how blockchain can be implemented beyond cryptocurrencies.”

Is your participation part of your mission as head of education at BSV?

Dr. Porras: “Yes, education is at the core of our mission. One of our primary objectives is to clarify that blockchain is much more than just cryptocurrencies. Both private enterprises and governments can leverage this technology to secure and scale their services while significantly reducing costs.

BSV’s scalability and low transaction fees make it a highly practical solution for widespread adoption, and part of my role is to ensure that industry leaders and policymakers fully understand these advantages. Our aim is to educate about these aspects so we can foster adoption.”

Why is education so important, from a BSV perspective but also from a blockchain perspective, more broadly?

Dr. Porras: “Education is fundamental because regulators and businesses are realizing that they need a deep understanding of blockchain technology to implement it effectively and securely. From BSV’s perspective, we believe that responsible and sustainable adoption is only possible if decision-makers and developers grasp both the potential and limitations of blockchain.”

Do you think there are still huge misconceptions about ‘crypto’?

Dr. Porras: “On a broader level, misconceptions about blockchain persist. Many still associate it solely with speculative financial activities rather than as a transformative technology with real-world applications. That’s why it’s crucial to promote blockchain as a tool for industries such as logistics, public administration, traceability, and digital identity, demonstrating its value beyond trading and speculation.”

Finally, your talk was subtitled ‘How BSV is shaping a better world.’ What does ‘better world’ mean to you, and how do you think BSV can help achieve this?

Dr. Porras: “A ‘better world’ means one where transparency, efficiency, and financial inclusion are accessible to all. BSV enables this by providing an ultra-scalable, low-cost blockchain infrastructure that supports real-world applications, from secure government services to efficient cross-border payments and verifiable supply chains.

By eliminating inefficiencies, reducing costs, and ensuring data integrity, BSV is laying the foundation for a more equitable and technologically empowered society.”

