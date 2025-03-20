Homepage > News > Business > BSV Association joins MERGE Buenos Aires as silver sponsor, showcasing the future of blockchain and web3 innovation

ZUG, Switzerland, March 18, 2025: BSV Association is proud to announce its participation as a Silver Sponsor at MERGE Buenos Aires, taking place from March 24th to 26th at the Palacio Libertad, Buenos Aires, Argentina. As one of the most anticipated gatherings in the blockchain and Web3 space, MERGE will bring together leading industry experts to explore groundbreaking advancements and business opportunities in blockchain technology.

BSV Association’s presence at MERGE will focus on its capability to drive financial inclusion, economic growth and its ability to seamlessly connect the region to the global economy. BSV Association will contribute to the conversation through key speaking engagements at the event.

Martin Coxall, Director of Growth at the BSV Association will participate in two key panel sessions:

Stablecoins, CBDCs & Tokenised Cash: Implications in LatAm

The Role of Web 3.0 in Modernising the State

Eva Porras, Head of Education at BSV Association will present a session on, “Scaling for Good: How BSV is Shaping a Better World”

A major highlight supported by BSVA at MERGE will be the introduction of MNEE, (pronounced “money”), a next -generation USD-backed stablecoin built on 1Sat Ordinals blockchain protocol. MNEE represents a paradigm shift in stablecoin payments by offering:

Instant transactions

No gas token requirement

Ultra-low fees (under a penny per transaction) and unparalleled scalability The stablecoin is now available at The stablecoin is now available at RockWallet.com and will soon be accessible on Yours.org and Handcash.io self-custody wallets, making it easier to engage with digital assets.

Martin Coxall, Director of Growth at BSV Association said, “MERGE Buenos Aires is the perfect platform to demonstrate how BSV blockchain’s scalable solutions bring transparency, truth and trust to the forefront of digital transactions.”

Buenos Aires is leading the way in AI and blockchain adoption, and this year’s local elections highlights the city’s commitment to innovation. The strong presence of government officials at MERGE shows how the city is embracing blockchain to drive digital transformation in Argentina and beyond.

Through its participation at MERGE, BSV Association aims to showcase how its blockchain solutions can revolutionise financial inclusion and create new economic opportunities across Latin America.

About BSV Blockchain

BSV Blockchain is a scalable and energy-efficient public blockchain designed for enterprise and government applications, offering unbounded scaling, low transaction fees, and robust security. BSV enables businesses to build innovative blockchain-based solutions. Focused on compliance and real-world utility, BSV supports smart contracts, tokenisation, and data integrity at a global scale. The BSV Association is a Swiss-based non-profit organisation, acting as the open-source governing body and global steward of the BSV Blockchain, dedicated to advancing its adoption and utility. It supports developers, enterprises, and governments in leveraging the BSV Blockchain.