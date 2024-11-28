Homepage > News > Business > Breaking silos through standardization

Getting your Trinity Audio player ready...

In recent months, the blockchain space has seen the BSV Association (BSVA) center its efforts on refining the BSV network’s technical components with the launch of the Mandala upgrade and the Teranode testing. Now, the Association is working on reshaping the developer community by establishing technical specifications and procedures that align with the IEEE Standards Association (IEEE SA) with the aim of empowering blockchain developers.

title="YouTube video player" frameborder="0" allow="accelerometer; autoplay; clipboard-write; encrypted-media; gyroscope; picture-in-picture; web-share" referrerpolicy="strict-origin-when-cross-origin" allowfullscreen="">

Speaking on the sidelines of the AWS Summit in Zurich, BSVA Business Analyst Ásgeir Thór Óskarsson told CoinGeek Backstage that setting up standards is crucial to getting the BSV blockchain adopted by a broader market.

“Make sure that the BSV blockchain is compatible with IEEE standards; IETF, with non-blockchain standards, which will enable us to get better adopted,” said Óskarsson. The Internet Engineering Task Force, or IETF, is a non-profit organization dedicated to developing and enhancing open standards for the Internet.

Óskarsson said standardization would not only be used in refining the world of Web3 but would also be pivotal in ensuring that blockchain solutions get into real-world use cases. This would allow developers to focus on delivering applications, making them more efficient and reducing the amount of time it takes to complete their projects.

With tools and protocols already at hand, Óskarsson pointed out that the next step is to get more developers on board and build on the BSV network, which the BSVA aims to do so with help from experts who have been involved in keeping the BSV legacy alive.

“We need to get them talking together. We need to get them working on problem-solving. So, we want to get them closer together, do meet-ups, do workshops, make sure that we can get BSV alive and kicking,” he said.

BSVA’s partnership with Amazon Web Services (AWS) and attendance at the AWS Summit serves as a stepping stone in empowering developers and helping people understand what blockchain truly is and the capabilities of the BSV network in disrupting industries.

“It connects us to real companies out there. People are not familiar with blockchain, and if they are, then it’s for the wrong reasons,” said Óskarsson, noting that the power of blockchain technology goes beyond digital currencies. “Blockchain has a real-world use case, and that’s part of the external standardization as well, making sure that there’s awareness about that.”

Watch: BSV blockchain turns developers’ vision into reality