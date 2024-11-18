Homepage > News > Interviews > BSV Association and AWS team up for overlay services deployment

Earlier this year, members of the BSV Association attended the AWS Summit in Zurich, where they tackled the ins and outs of the BSV Association and AWS’s partnership and how it would affect their latest projects. Present to discuss these updates was Aleksander Góra, who shared with CoinGeek reporter Becky Liggero how Amazon Web Services is going to host the overlay services.

Góra notes that the first step of the partnership is to define the key components of the network, which include the Simplified Payment Verification (SPV) wallet and the overlay services that will be done in the AWS marketplace for developers.

The summit also aims to foster networking with established businesses and organizations. Góra believes the organizations, companies, and experts they met during the summit will help spread awareness of the various use cases and potential of overlay services.

“Loads of strategic partners which we could establish relationships with. Most of the organizations and companies that are here at the AWS Summit are focusing on reselling AWS services,” he said. “We are hoping to establish strategic partnership with potential system integrators. Once those components are deployed on the marketplace, those companies potentially will bring them the real clients with real use cases doing all the heavy lifting for us.”

This collaboration happened due to the advancement of the Teranode project. As they worked with this upgrade, the BSV Association recognized the importance of a strategic partnership with established corporations such as AWS. They decided a year ago that the company would be perfect for the Teranode’s deployment, Góra added.

“Infrastructure cloud providers are vital key players [in making] any technology adopted on a global scale,” he remarked.

Teranode solves credit cards and BTC’s scaling problem

Teranode is the answer to credit cards and BTC’s scaling issues. While credit solutions like Visa (NASDAQ: V) and Mastercard (NASDAQ: MA) have a minimum TPS of 30,000, Teranode aims for an impressive minimum of 1,000,000 Transactions Per Second (TPS). In comparison, the Bitcoin network has 7 TPS, which hinders its performance.

BSV aims to upgrade Bitcoin transactions to one million TPS and far beyond. Teranode is a ground-up rewrite of the monolithic node software, designed horizontally to give out new microservices for developers.

