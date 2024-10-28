Homepage > News > Business > Blockchain, AI make streaming easy with StreamSail Pro

Can blockchain help livestreamers build and manage a dedicated audience for fun and profit? Absolutely, says

SmartLedger Solutions. Its new service, StreamSail Pro, is built with interactivity in mind, with a library of games that draw the audience into the experience and real-time engagement tools to boost viewing time and revenues. Blockchain keeps everything fair and transparent for everyone by handling transactions, leaderboards and providing verifiable outcomes. There’s also AI assistance to enhance personalized audience interactions and manage timing.

There’s much more to streaming than just what your viewers see: appealing videos, fun games, and an entertaining host. Online media is all about engagement with the audience and building a loyal fan community. Games viewers can interact with are a plus. You also need those fans to know they can trust you. There are many moving pieces for small and independent creators to manage. They can be both time-consuming and expensive. So, any toolset that can make it look more professional and automate or simplify workflows on the back end is welcome.

StreamSail Pro can integrate with some of the most popular streaming platforms, including OBS and Streamlabs, such as OBS, Whatnot, Twitch, and YouTube. It claims up to 25% in cost reductions through efficiencies for its users, as well as 20-35% increases in monthly revenues and a higher Average Order Value (AOV) via its collection of games.

That collection of games includes (for now) Emoji Race, Dumpster Dive, Mystery Pull, Plinko, Randomizer Wheel, and Sports Showdown. Most of these are based on proven game principles that keep players playing. In real-time, StreamSail’s AI will handle player leaderboards, animated messages, and sound effects for announcements and promotions, and it will even provide an “Auto Host” for voiceovers with music and visuals.

Additional tools will include a countdown timer for flash sales, auctions, and other limited offers—the theory being that a sense of urgency always boosts sales through quick decisions. A “break calculator” handles break pricing and profit margins for hosts.

Now, any toolset using these techniques to encourage users to play and spend more must also be fair. Provably fair, that is—and that’s where the blockchain element comes in. StreamSail uses blockchain transactions to keep real-time records of its interactions and provides a Web3 wallet for payments. The audience can also see those transactions and trust that everything is legit.

“StreamSail Pro is redefining what’s possible in live streaming. By merging real-time interaction with blockchain-backed transparency,” said SmartLedger’s Chief Development Officer Gregory Ward. “It’s setting a new industry standard for genuine viewer engagement and trust.”

Streaming isn’t just a hobby these days; it’s a serious business. There are thousands of streamers out there (at a conservative estimate), all competing to promote their brand and grab a larger slice of the audience pie. Anyone who’s spent time streaming on Twitch, or watching it can tell you that differentiating yourself from the pack can be a challenge.

A lot of that differentiation is up to the host—blockchain and AI are powerful tools, but they’re not magic, at least not yet. What they can do is all the work that once would’ve required experienced production, marketing, and accounting teams to manage. That’s something even the most talented hosts don’t always have access to. Letting a service like StreamSail take on those tasks leaves more time for the host to perform for the cameras and, of course, get more practice at being the host that gets the attention.

StreamSail Pro will be available to start monthly subscriptions from this week. Regular pricing is around US$20 a month, but the service offers a 50% reduction in the first month for new users to try it out.

