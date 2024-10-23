Homepage > News > Press Releases > StreamSail Pro sets a new standard in live streaming: AI-powered engagement meets blockchain transparency

SmartLedger Solutions is thrilled to announce the launch of StreamSail Pro, a revolutionary platform that redefines the live streaming experience by merging AI-powered engagement tools with blockchain transparency. StreamSail Pro is designed to elevate viewer interaction, simplify workflows, and drive significant sales growth, making it an essential tool for streamers looking to transform their performance.

Revolutionary Tools for Engaged Viewers and Higher Sales

StreamSail Pro introduces a comprehensive suite of features to make streaming not just easier, but more engaging and profitable. Here’s what makes it stand out:

Interactive In-Stream Games: Convert passive viewers into active participants with fun, real-time games like Emoji Races, Dumpster Dive, and Sports Showdown, which enhance engagement and increase average view time.

Convert passive viewers into active participants with fun, real-time games like Emoji Races, Dumpster Dive, and Sports Showdown, which enhance engagement and increase average view time. AI-Powered Automation: From the Auto Host to the Break Calculator, StreamSail Pro automates back-end management, giving streamers more time to focus on entertaining and selling to their audience.

From the Auto Host to the Break Calculator, StreamSail Pro automates back-end management, giving streamers more time to focus on entertaining and selling to their audience. Customizable Overlays & Banners: Dynamic overlays communicate flash sales, promotions, and urgent announcements in real time, driving viewer engagement and immediate action.

Dynamic overlays communicate flash sales, promotions, and urgent announcements in real time, driving viewer engagement and immediate action. Blockchain-Integrated Transparency: Built on SmartLedger’s blockchain infrastructure, StreamSail Pro ensures tamper-proof transactions, secure giveaways, and verifiable outcomes—creating a fair, trusted environment for viewers.

Charlene Danielson, CEO of Echo X Era and an early adopter of StreamSail Pro, shares her experience: “StreamSail Pro has completely transformed my live streaming. The interactive games have turned casual viewers into loyal fans, while the AI-driven automation has not only saved me hours each week but also kept engagement high—even during breaks. It’s a game-changer for streamers.”

Gregory Ward, Chief Development Officer at SmartLedger, emphasizes the broader impact: “StreamSail Pro is redefining what’s possible in live streaming. By merging real-time interaction with blockchain-backed transparency, it’s setting a new industry standard for genuine viewer engagement and trust.”

Limited-Time Offer: 50% Off Your First Month

To celebrate its launch, StreamSail Pro is offering a 50% discount for the first month to all new users. Whether you’re an independent creator or a growing brand, this is your opportunity to experience StreamSail’s impact on your streams and sales.

The StreamSail Pro Advantage: Real Results for Streamers

Streamers using StreamSail Pro report:

20-35% increase in monthly revenue , driven by higher viewer interaction and extended engagement.

, driven by higher viewer interaction and extended engagement. Higher Average Order Value (AOV) , as interactive games like Dumpster Dive and Sports Showdown encourage more buying during streams.

, as interactive games like Dumpster Dive and Sports Showdown encourage more buying during streams. Up to 25% reduction in costs, thanks to automation, which allows streamers to focus on what matters most: connecting with viewers and boosting sales.

Built for Seamless Integration Across Major Platforms

StreamSail Pro works seamlessly with all leading platforms, including OBS, OBS Streamlabs, Whatnot, Twitch, and YouTube. The user-friendly interface and mobile compatibility make it easy to set up, whether you’re on desktop, tablet, or phone.

Why StreamSail Pro?

Developed by SmartLedger Solutions, a global leader in blockchain innovation, StreamSail Pro combines secure technology with real-time viewer engagement tools:

Blockchain-Backed Security: Tamper-proof transactions and verifiable outcomes, boosting transparency and trust.

Tamper-proof transactions and verifiable outcomes, boosting transparency and trust. AI-Driven Personalization: AI tools respond to viewer behavior in real time, driving increased retention and engagement.

AI tools respond to viewer behavior in real time, driving increased retention and engagement. Optimized Sales & Engagement: Features like Countdown Timers, Live Banners, and Real-Time Leaderboards motivate viewer participation, transforming casual viewers into active buyers.

Ready to Elevate Your Streaming Experience?

Don’t miss this chance to transform your streams with StreamSail Pro. Start your risk-free trial today and enjoy 50% off your first month—a limited-time offer that won’t last long!

Level Up your Stream Today!