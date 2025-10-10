Homepage > News > Business > Bitcoin, BSV and Culture: Lex from Gopnikz on building the future

Lex from Gopnikz joined the CoinGeek Weekly Livestream this week to talk about what he’s working on, the future of

scalable Bitcoin, and how to improve the culture in BSV.

Who is Lex from Gopnikz?

Lex is a Romanian Bitcoin entrepreneur and cultural influencer. He’s behind the famous Gopnikz project on BSV and handles the marketing for several projects in the ecosystem. Right now, he’s working with prediction markets, merchant applications, and an upcoming project called the Universal Identity System.

Recently, Lex has been focused on BRC100, ToolSV, and the Metanet wallet. He believes the latter needs much more adoption for BSV to grow into the Metanet it’s meant to become, but he also recognizes the user-experience problems.

Lex believes there’s still a huge gap in the market for a solid BSV-based social media app. He tips his hat to Treechat.ai, but it doesn’t have the same traction as Twetch did, and he’s going to try to revive something along those lines. Host Kurt Wuckert Jr. agrees, noting how many devs building on other chains say Twetch was the best example so far.

Wuckert compliments Lex on his ability to spot gaps in the culture and even to influence and create it.

Lex says the culture around BSV was stuck up for a long time, especially regarding tech purity. Yet, projects like Twetch and Gopnikz, which were memes in their own right, are two of the most successful BSV projects because they were down-to-earth and fun.

As far as the tech goes, BSV is in the right position, but many underestimated how long it would take and how well-organized the suppression effort would be. As a digital marketer who has helped accounts grow to hundreds of thousands of followers, Lex says nothing seems to work to help BSV break out. His experience tells him it’s a coordinated suppression effort involving powerful players.

Wuckert points to his posts on X, noting how the ones that mention “hijacking Bitcoin” get much more traction than others. He’s unsure why that is, but he assumes it’s something baked into the algorithm. Likewise, he has noticed many original Bitcoiners give up on their libertarian ideals in exchange for cash and a chance to play golf with Larry Fink.

Utility and hard work on the BSV blockchain

All that said, Lex highlights that BSVers have been shipping apps, testing ideas, and utilizing on-chain data for years. The wider industry made fun of WeatherSV back in the day, but now it’s on Solana and seems to be respected.

While the rest of the industry is just playing around with thousands of different blockchains and vast amounts of capital, BSVers have done the work, and in time, we’ll reap the rewards.

