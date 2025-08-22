Homepage > News > Business > Bitcoin AMA dives into Teranode, whales, Satoshi’s stance

On this week’s episode of the CoinGeek Weekly Livestream, Kurt Wuckert Jr. took viewer questions about BSV, the blockchain economy, and more. As always, the stream covered a wide range of subjects, updating us on everything happening in BSV and beyond.

BSV still already won

Wuckert opens the show by pointing us to his new article, We STILL Already Won. He’s the originator of the phrase ‘BSV already won,’ and he still believes it. Satoshi’s design is unbeatable, and Wuckert lays out why and what that means in the article.

Wuckert also announces a 5 BSV giveaway—whoever collects his best clips on media and turns them into a reel has in a chance to win the bounty. He’ll pick the best one and use it to promote his work.

How are BSV whales stacking so many coins but the price isn’t moving?

Casey Hamilton points out that 2 million BSV are in a whale wallet, steadily accumulating, yet the price remains flat. How is this possible?

Wuckert points out that crypto liquidity is mostly fake, and exchanges are opaque and unaudited. For example, he once discovered 38 million BTC for sale across exchanges, which is amazing because there are only 21 million BTC coins, and some haven’t even been mined yet.

Many of these exchanges shot BSV to death because they despise it and are likely selling many more BSV than exist. This is also true of silver—the paper market for it is many times bigger than all of the physical silver in existence.

As for who is accumulating these coins, Wuckert has no idea and doesn’t care much. It could be an exchange, a bank, or a treasury, but Bitcoin is privacy technology, and he doesn’t know. The only thing he can say for sure is that it isn’t him.

Wuckert’s thoughts on NAR/DAR

“Not an issue,” Wuckert responds. Digital asset seizure and recovery can and does happen on other blockchains—Tether has frozen and even burned coins before. It could even happen on BTC if there was a proper coordination mechanism.

Having basic Network Access Rules to keep order and Digital Asset Recovery to restore people’s property rights is just how the real world works. The difference is that BSV has decided to legally spell out when those rules can kick in.

What can I use Teranode for? Are any big companies interested in it?

Teranode is the equivalent of a broadband upgrade, Wuckert says. We will be able to monetize every bit and byte of data.

What can we do with that? Anything. We could build a business and become a trillionaire if we wanted. We could also mine or do other things that contribute to the network.

Are any large companies interested in Teranode? Wuckert says he “shouldn’t hint,” but there are several well-known names who are waiting to see if it’s the real deal. Who knows what they’ll do once it’s rolled out publicly, but they’re interested, and they come from various industries like finance and logistics.

Satoshi was a big blocker

Blockchain enthusiast Justin Bons recently argued on X that Satoshi Nakamoto was a big blocker.

Satoshi Nakamoto was a big blocker!



This contradicts maxi narratives, as it exposes the capture & resulting pivot of BTC



The truth is that Satoshi would oppose everything that BTC stands for today!



As the facts of history expose BTC for abandoning its own founding principles: pic.twitter.com/nFGvLqIgkR — Justin Bons (@Justin_Bons) August 16, 2025

Wuckert says Bons is a good guy and an OG Bitcoiner who just wants something that scales and works correctly. He’s been consistently open-minded, has tried things like Ethereum and Solana, and is critical of where things have gone wrong in the blockchain industry.

Wuckert reminds us that the people who hijacked Bitcoin want to erase Satoshi Nakamoto for the same reasons the Vichy government wanted to erase French culture—you have to make people forget if you want to control the paradigm.

Satoshi fixed many problems with one invention, and those who were to be displaced by it fought back viciously. Essentially, they tried to kill him and what he represented.

What happened to all the VC money in BSV? Is it coming back?

Wuckert’s experience with venture capital has taught him that VCs typically have two-year and five-year targets. If they don’t reach them, they take their chips and leave.

However, he is also aware that many who bought BSV coins and who have equity shares in various BSV companies have kept them. They may come back if they start to see a return on those investments, but it’s most likely that fresh money will fund future BSV startups.

What about the METAL blockchain? Is it a genuine BSV competitor?

METAL has done a great job on the marketing front, and yes, it’s trying to compete with BSV as a compliance-focused blockchain for financial services.

However, Wuckert hasn’t seen anything that concerns him from a tech standpoint. Just as everyone thought Ripple’s XRPL would be the one the banks chose, the reality is that it doesn’t scale.

To hear more about how stablecoins on other blockchains could move to BSV, what Wuckert is most excited about, and what he thinks about Roy Murphy’s Galaxy node project, check out the episode here.

