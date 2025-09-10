Homepage > News > Business > Big Tech’s growing hold on BTC mining

Getting your Trinity Audio player ready...

BTC is seeing an increasing influence from Big Tech in its mining operations as of 2025. Google’s (NASDAQ: GOOGL) increased investment in TeraWulf (NASDAQ: WULF) to 14%, along with a $3.7 billion AI hosting agreement on August 19, 2025, points to a big change in BTC mining. Industry insiders quietly reported this move, and what it suggests shouldn’t be a surprise. Big tech companies are using their money and infrastructure to control mining. Given that the foundation of digital currency was designed to rely on decentralization—making sure no single group controls the network—this push by Big Tech brings up worries about centralization and network security.

Mining involves validating transactions and securing the blockchain using computing power. Satoshi Nakamoto’s 2008 paper imagined a network where miners worldwide keep a system running without the need for trust. Mining requires intense capital investment in advanced hardware, large amounts of energy, and complex infrastructure, which favors the large players. Google’s investment in TeraWulf, a BTC miner moving into high-performance computing (HPC), reveals how Big Tech’s resources are changing mining. TeraWulf has a decade-long, multi-billion-dollar contract, and Google’s $1.8 billion commitment makes sure TeraWulf stays stable financially. This gives them an advantage over smaller miners. This deal shows how tech giants can fund mining, putting more power in fewer hands.

There’s a real risk of mining centralization. A 2025 Cambridge Centre for Alternative Finance study found that the U.S. controls 75.4% of the world’s BTC hash rate (other reports suggest anywhere from 40%-60%), led by companies like TeraWulf, MARA Holdings (NASDAQ: MARA), and CleanSpark (NASDAQ: CLSK). Google’s move into TeraWulf occurs as more tech firms, drawn by cheap energy and data center benefits, enter the mining sector. Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN) and Microsoft (NASDAQ: MSFT) have also looked at digital currency-related infrastructure, with Amazon’s AWS offering mining services.

These companies have large-scale capabilities. Google, for example, has data centers with huge computing potential that is much larger than that of traditional miners. BitMEX Research said in 2024 that having one group control almost 50% of the hash rate is a real problem. Big Tech could push this past safe limits, with companies like Google possibly affecting how transactions are validated or how the network is managed.

Big Tech’s money pushes smaller miners out. Google’s TeraWulf stake is a red flag—Big Tech could limit independence. There’s a worry that tech giants, who follow regulations, might side with government interests, hurting the ability to resist censorship. For example, a U.S.-based tech firm with a lot of hash power might be pressured to block certain addresses. Big Tech’s move into mining is financially driven. Mining and AI data centers both need cheap, plentiful energy, often from renewable sources like hydro or solar. TeraWulf’s facilities, powered by low-carbon energy, fit with Google’s goals for sustainability, making mining a good fit for them. Matt Schultz of CleanSpark Big Tech’s move into mining is financially driven. Mining and AI data centers both need cheap, plentiful energy, often from renewable sources like hydro or solar. TeraWulf’s facilities, powered by low-carbon energy, fit with Google’s goals for sustainability, making mining a good fit for them. Matt Schultz of CleanSpark said at a 2025 conference that miners now focus on profit from megawatts over just hash rate. Big Tech can secure long-term power contracts and improve operations using AI, which gives them an advantage.

Some say that Big Tech’s involvement could make mining more stable. Google’s capital injection ensures TeraWulf can handle market changes, like the 2024 halving’s effect on block rewards (now 3.125 BTC). Large operations can handle losses that would bankrupt smaller miners, keeping the network stable. This stability could create new gatekeepers. A 2025 Bitcoin Magazine article warned that having a lot of hash power in one country, especially the U.S., makes BTC open to regulatory control. If tech giants take over, they could become easy targets and be open to government orders, which goes against BTC’s open ideal.

There are solutions, but they come with challenges. There could be encouragement to spread hash rate globally to fight U.S.-centric centralization. Innovations like Proto’s modular rigs, launched in August 2025, try to help smaller miners by lowering hardware costs. Community efforts like running independent nodes or supporting open-source mining methods could also fight Big Tech’s control. However, these must be widely adopted and require technical knowledge, which are barriers in an industry controlled by money.

Big Tech’s rise in mining has both positive and negative aspects. It brings resources and stability, but threatens the “decentralized” vision that some BTC maxis have championed. As Google and others increase their influence, let’s remember that Satoshi told the world this would all end in big server farms powering the transactions on the network.

Watch | Mining Disrupt 2025 Highlights: Profitable trends every miner should know