Tired of grinding away in online games for items you can’t take with you? Ageless Republic is a new open-world fantasy MMORPG made better with scalable blockchain. Integrated with the Web3 features of HandCash’s gaming wallet, Ageless Republic lets players own and trade their in-game items, and the BSV blockchain keeps all the records. The game is already racking up thousands of transactions.

Ageless Republic is still officially in its pre-launch stage, but it’s available in the Google Play (NASDAQ: GOOGL) store in most countries to try out now. HandCash wallet users can also use that app’s game directory to find it, link their wallet, and start playing.

Speaking to CoinGeek, developer Dima Danylevuch said the plan is to eventually have all in-game items processed and stored on the BSV blockchain. In the trial phase, only weapons and armor are recorded on-chain. HandCash wallet processes and manages all the tokenized items, as with other compatible games. Players can trade their own items for others’ items within the game or list them on an external marketplace.

Even though the game only became available to the public on May 19, 2025, he said, it had already recorded over 12,000 transactions to the blockchain by the end of that month. Ageless Republic uses the 1Sat Ordinals token protocol.

What’s the game actually like?

The gameplay is probably familiar to anyone who’s played other MMORPGs. Dropped into a medieval fantasy world with a bare-bones inventory, players gather resources, craft tools and weapons, and level up by first performing menial tasks and slaying low-level opponents. As you’d expect, the monsters get more fierce and difficult to defeat as the game progresses, but so do your skills and powers.

Danyulevuch said the concept has been in development on and off for a few years now, but he’s been dedicated to it for about a year. The BSV blockchain has always been the primary choice as the base layer for inventories.

“Yes, it was intentionally for BSV, but I wanted to make a good game that is good and fun even if we don’t use blockchain. BSV just makes it better, adds more options and makes it more fun. At least that’s the intent.”

“As for HandCash integration, it was very easy and smooth and HandCash guys were a big help if we got stuck or had any problems. We still have some, but we resolve them as we go.”

Fighting monsters can get predictable, so Ageless Republic also has a PvP arena for players to test their skill levels against each other. All battles earn XP, loot, and “real in-game value.”

Players can create multiple game characters, choosing from various classes like lone hunter, master blacksmith, or guild warlord, among others. The open-world style of the game allows for plenty of exploration and creativity.

According to its Google Play description, the game also promises “seasonal events, world bosses, and live story updates that keep the world fresh and full of surprises.”

Web3 and scalable blockchain: so much potential for gaming

BSV’s economic model of low fees, high transaction throughput and unbounded scalability makes it the perfect network for any kind of online game—simple or complex. Players own the items they earn, create, and buy, like any other blockchain-based token. Trading marketplaces allow them to sell their wares for the best price, in or out of the game.

In theory, this also allows for items to be taken outside the game and used in others. This is a feature of blockchain networks and Web3 protocols, but it’s up to individual game developers to decide what items can be transferable. While most game builders prefer to retain their fanbase by keeping players within the confines of their creation, there are opportunities to create stables of games that share compatible items.

