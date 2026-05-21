Homepage > News > Business > Vatican forms AI commission ahead of historic encyclical

Getting your Trinity Audio player ready...

The impact of artificial intelligence (AI) is echoing within the walls of the Holy See with the announcement of the formation of a technical commission ahead of the groundbreaking release of Pope Leo XIV’s first-ever encyclical on the technology.

On May 16, the Vatican City disclosed that it is setting up an AI commission that will include representatives from the dicasteries for Promoting Integral Human Development, Doctrine of Faith, Culture and Education, and Communication, as well as from the Pontifical Academies of Life, Sciences, and Social Sciences.

For its first year, the Dicastery for Promoting Integral Human Development will act as the coordinating institution for the AI commission. Although this can be renewed, the Royal Pontiff can decide to entrust the coordination to other participating institutions in the succeeding years.

Pope Leo XIV, who was recognized by Time magazine in 2025 as one of the world’s most influential people in AI, approved to form the commission, which is intended to facilitate collaboration and information sharing on initiatives and projects tied to AI.

Additionally, the AI commission will work on promoting dialogue, communion, and participation with regard to the rapid expansion and adoption of AI, its ethical challenges, and its usage within the Roman Catholic Church, EWTN Great Britain reported.

Vatican signals new AI doctrine

Since being elected as the head of the Roman Catholic Church on May 8, 2025, Pope Leo XIV has been vocal about the impacts of AI on human dignity, which he intends to highlight in an encyclical set to be published on May 25.

The first American pope acknowledged AI as a tool that serves human beings, not replaces them—a statement that seems to be a shot at major companies that were reducing manpower and diverting their investments into AI.

Pope Leo XIV also pointed out the issue of the youth’s growing reliance on AI and its effects on their creativity, stating that the technology should be treated as a tool “that if it disappeared tomorrow, you would still know how to think.”

He is also critical about priests using AI in writing their homilies, as well as the effects of continued use of AI on children’s intellectual and neurological development, OSV News reported.

The pope’s upcoming encyclical on AI, “Magnifica Humanitas,” will delve into addressing AI and safeguarding human dignity. He will be present at the Vatican press conference for the publication of the encyclical, with Anthropic co-founder Christopher Olah said to be joining the event and making a speech.

In order for artificial intelligence (AI) to work right within the law and thrive in the face of growing challenges, it needs to integrate an enterprise blockchain system that ensures data input quality and ownership—allowing it to keep data safe while also guaranteeing the immutability of data. Check out CoinGeek’s coverage on this emerging tech to learn more why Enterprise blockchain will be the backbone of AI.

Watch: The AI wave is here—are marketers ready?