United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights Volker Türk has warned that major companies and rapidly evolving technologies, such as artificial intelligence (AI), are creating new challenges for addressing human rights abuses, while urging governments and businesses to step up.

Speaking at the opening of the 14th UN Forum on Business and Human Rights in Geneva, Türk cautioned that without proper checks in place, new tools like generative AI could be misused.

“When powerful tech giants introduce new technologies, such as generative artificial intelligence, human rights can be the first casualty,” he said. “Generative AI holds tremendous promise, but its exploitation for purely political or economic benefit can manipulate, distort and distract.”

He added that “the threats to several human rights, including privacy, political participation, free expression and work are clear and present.”

Türk also pointed to the increasing influence of corporate power on social change, stressing that companies must institute rules, safeguards, and independent oversight to keep pace with innovation.

“Corporate power has grown significantly, based largely on the accumulation of personal and corporate wealth among a handful of players. In some cases, this exceeds the economies of entire countries, and we know that if power is not constrained by law, it can lead to abuse and subjugation,” he said. “Without proper safeguards and regulations, AI systems have the potential to turn into a modern-day Frankenstein’s monster.”

The UN human rights chief called on governments to come together to prevent such an outcome, while urging tech companies to “choose a different path.”

“They can seize the opportunity to build digital technologies that advance human rights and serve the public good,” said Türk.

Worker and climate concerns

In terms of other specific concerns, Türk also highlighted the struggles facing workers across many sectors, particularly migrant workers, women, and people in informal jobs.

He noted that some governments are rolling back laws that require companies to respect human rights in their operations, calling the trend “worrying” and urging these countries to reverse course.

He also highlighted the global climate emergency as another area of concern that affects human rights.

“Corporate power imbalances also play out in the climate emergency,” said Türk. “The fossil fuel industry is generating massive profits while devastating some of the poorest communities and countries in the world.”

To meet some of these challenges, the High Commissioner announced a new Office of the High Commissioner for Human Rights (OHCHR) Helpdesk on Business and Human Rights, which will offer guidance on implementing new UN-backed principles.

Türk closed out his speech with a call for stronger global cooperation, at what he described as "an exceptionally difficult moment" for human rights systems. "Human rights are about—and for—all of us," he said. "We need to make sure they guide the decisions shaping our future."

UN focused on AI

High Commissioner Türk’s plea for action on AI is in keeping with an increased focus on the trending technology from the UN.

Earlier this year, the UN Conference on Trade and Development (UNCTAD) published a report revealing that despite AI’s meteoric rise, its advancement and control are still held in the hands of a few elites.

It noted that 100 companies, most of which are based in China or the United States, have made 40% of the global private investment in AI research and development.

In addition, it found that AI is still the preserve of developed economies, which dictate how it’s trained, what data to use, its applications, and limitations. The UNCTAD noted that nearly 120 developing nations have been almost entirely left out of the global AI discussions.

The report warned that these nations, most of which are in the global south, will be disproportionately affected by AI advancements.

More recently, in October, the UN Educational, Scientific, and Cultural Organization (UNESCO) launched an initiative seeking to capitalize on AI to boost development in Africa.

At G20’s ‘AI for Africa Conference 2025’ in Cape Town, South Africa, UNESCO unveiled new initiatives it said would spur the adoption of AI in the continent, creating employment, boosting access to government services, and protecting human rights.

“Today, alongside the African Union and the South African presidency of the G20, we are working to put artificial intelligence at the service of Africa,” said UNESCO Director-General Audrey Azoulay. “Our goal is to spur endogenous momentum in Africa, by training talent, adapting institutions and responding to African priorities. Only in this way will artificial intelligence meet the real needs of the people.”

As part of its commitment, UNESCO announced it would train at least 15,000 civil servants across the region on AI, the opportunities it presents to African governments, and the challenges that hinder its adoption.

