Homepage > News > Business > Ty Everett lays out what to expect on Texas BSV Hackathon

Getting your Trinity Audio player ready...

The Texas BSV Hackathon will occur in Austin, Texas, in April. So, it’s only fitting that Ty Everett, Founding President of Project Babbage and the man who put the hackathon together, joined the CoinGeek Weekly Livestream to tell us about it.

title="YouTube video player" frameborder="0" allow="accelerometer; autoplay; clipboard-write; encrypted-media; gyroscope; picture-in-picture; web-share" referrerpolicy="strict-origin-when-cross-origin" allowfullscreen="">

What is the BRC Repo?

Wuckert kicks off the stream by asking Everett to tell us more about the BRC Repo he and his team launched.

“It’s BSV software,” Everett begins, explaining that the BSV community owns it. There are also methods for suggesting what should exist in the BSV ecosystem and plenty of technical discussion. The ultimate aim is to make sure everything works together seamlessly.

Everett says he observed the various experiments that have taken place on BSV these past few years and decided to pull together the best pieces. He emphasizes the need to balance the idea of getting people on board with a good user experience. In doing so, we can create network effects around the BSV blockchain.

The new Babbage stack

Wuckert asks for more information on the new tools Babbage has released.

Everett explains that it’s no longer the Babbage stack—it’s the BSV stack. The BSV Association (BSVA) is offering everything open source. The aim is to speed up the process for developers to build cool things.

There are also many supporting tools, such as the toolbox and database-related ones. Babbage will also continue to offer infrastructure and other software. Everett hopes to make everything interoperable, including identity and authentication solutions, micropayments, and more.

The Texas BSV Hackathon 2025

Everett then lays out the need-to-know information about the upcoming BSV Hackathon in Texas. It will take place in Austin on April 5-6 and is “24 hours to build fun things.”

There’s $50,000 of prize money up for grabs at the Hackathon; first place will take $30,000, second place will get $15,000, and third will take home $10,000. Everett emphasizes that the code for all solutions will be open-sourced.

What are the event organizers looking at? There are four pillars: wallets, identity, Overlay Networks, and micropayments. These are all essential to building truly decentralized, peer-to-peer tools and solutions, and those that use them most effectively will stand the best chance of winning. These four pillars are all tied into what Babbage recently released. Everett points to the resources on These four pillars are all tied into what Babbage recently released. Everett points to the resources on BSVhackathon.com for those looking to get a head start.

Example: Everett gives a fun example of a use case he and his team put together; CoolCert. Someone identifies another person as cool, and they get a CoolCert. This then gets them a discount to access micropayment-powered APIs tracking Martian weather data.

How blockchain can be used for data provenance

The conversation then strays into data provenance. Wuckert says he believes it is still under-monetized and that pure, authentic data will be a valuable commodity in the future.

Everett agrees, highlighting how blockchain timestamping can help prove original copies existed before duplicates or synthetic copies. Furthermore, artificial intelligence (AI) models can be trained to check this and can be rewarded for using authentic data sources rather than derivatives of it.

There are many other use cases for timestamping, too, such as recording access to sensitive computer systems. Hopefully, some of the tools Babbage has released will act as building blocks for creating these applications.

Everett states that before any of this can become a reality, we have to abstract the blockchain away. It took him years to figure this out, but he thinks we are finally getting there. Everything, such as wallets and tokens, has to work so seamlessly that we no longer have to think about them.

We must get to the point where developers can just build on the blockchain with ease, and Everett believes we finally have a stack that can allow that to happen. He acknowledges that it has been a long road, but we’re there now.

To find out more about the BSV Hackathon, including some of the rules, and to hear more about Ty Everett’s thoughts on the future of BSV, check out the live stream here.

Watch: BSV blockchain turns developers’ vision into reality