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The capital of Vietnam, Hanoi, is advancing digital transformation in education by applying artificial intelligence (AI), developing digital learning materials, and building a comprehensive digital education system to improve academic quality, local news outlet Việt Nam News reported.

The initiative aligns with the national push for science and technology development, innovation, and digital transformation, as well as breakthroughs in education and training reforms across Hanoi.

At the start of the academic year 2025 – 2026, Giảng Võ Secondary School in Giảng Võ Ward launched its Google Digital Classroom (NASDAQ: GOOGL) model in 6A1 (Literature), 6A6 (Mathematics), and 6A9 (English), involving 156 students and 21 teachers.

Participating students were provided with a laptop or tablet to ensure close supervision of online content with the teacher’s monitoring. To implement the program, Giảng Võ Secondary School invested in technological infrastructure, strengthened teachers’ digital competencies, and developed a comprehensive digital learning repository featuring 582 electronic lectures.

The educators involved in the Google Digital Classroom earned Google Certified Educator Level 1 certificates, demonstrating proficiency in using Google Workspace for education and in using AI for management, teaching, assessment, and educational activities.

Giảng Võ Secondary School has continuously advanced its digital transformation by utilizing an electronic learning repository containing nearly 20,000 digital resources and 826 e-books, which they claim has improved access to knowledge and enabled students to study flexibly anytime, anywhere.

Tô Thị Hải Yến, principal of Giảng Võ Secondary School, said the school’s digital classroom initiative is built around a student-focused learning model that integrates technology to encourage active participation. The approach aims to help boost students’ competencies and character development while providing them with secure access to digital resources.

Yến noted that the school intends to continue the program and broaden its implementation to more grade levels by the 2026 – 2027 academic year.

“According to independent assessments, students’ engagement during lessons, knowledge retention and IT skills all exceeded 92%. The model not only supports innovation in teaching methods but also contributes to building digital citizenship competencies among students amid educational digital transformation,” Yến said.

In addition, the digital transformation initiatives at Nghĩa Tân Secondary School in Nghĩa Đô War have also been well received by the teachers and students. Recently, the school’s Literature Department successfully organized a thematic session on AI applications in reading comprehension. The lesson allowed students in class 6A5 to blend AI with literature, offering new learning experiences.

During this session, the students watched an AI-generated interview with the well-known Vietnamese author Nguyễn Nhật Ánh, which helped them better understand the context and messages behind his works. One teacher involved in the initiative, Nguyễn Thị Tuyết, stressed that AI is merely a supporting tool in education and cannot replace the direct reading experience or human emotions students feel when engaging with literary works.

Although digital transformation and emerging technologies such as AI have been opening new opportunities for educational innovation, various infrastructure issues remain a challenge.

In some suburban areas of Hanoi, technological infrastructure, learning devices, and internet connectivity remain problems that affect the implementation of digital classrooms. Teachers still face difficulties in adapting management software, designing digital lessons, and using AI in teaching.

Principal of Quốc Oai High School in Quốc Oai, Nghiêm Hồng Trung, said that digital transformation in classrooms is a long-term process and requires comprehensive reforms in school governance and teaching organization. Trung added that digital skills training for teachers serves as the key foundation.

Nguyễn Văn Hiền, director of the Hà Nội Department of Education and Training, added that digital transformation and AI are reshaping society and education in Hanoi.

“Education is not merely about transmitting knowledge, but about cultivating individuals with logical thinking, adaptability and limitless creativity to master technology,” he said.

“Hà Nội’s education system will move beyond simply applying technology towards building a synchronised digital education ecosystem. Alongside enhancing specialised education and promoting comprehensive educational standards, the sector is determined to narrow quality gaps between regions while advancing STEM/STEAM education, robotics and especially improving English proficiency so students in the capital can confidently integrate into the global community.”

By the 2026 – 2027 academic year, Hanoi’s education sector will focus on comprehensive digital transformation, with data and AI technology as key drivers.

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