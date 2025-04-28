Homepage > News > Business > Treechat adds AI for media creation, NFT minting to follow

Treechat is set to roll out new features for creating and minting NFTs, assisted by artificial intelligence (AI). The threaded-chat social media and art creation network runs on scalable BSV, and its built-in economic model makes it the place for creators and their audiences.

The hottest new feature is AI generation on request. Users can choose the model they prefer from a drop-down list, type a prompt for an image or video, and post the results. Currently, this is free to use, but Treechat will soon implement a 9-cent charge for private image requests and 99 cents to create/post a video.

social ai. treechat puts image generation and ai chat powers at your fingertips from the leading ai companies and open source models. effortlessly illustrate your messages, or summon intelligence and research on demand – in private, or play and experiment with others in public. pic.twitter.com/eGu6uYyb6U — treechat.ai (@treechatai) April 14, 2025

Users will own the content they create using these tools, with verifiable blockchain transaction records to prove it. With upcoming new features, they’ll also be able to mint their creations as non-fungible tokens (NFTs) and sell/trade them within the Treechat community.

This is “all a part of your social media experience and Web3 life,” said founder Dmitriy Fabrikant.

“Minting will be rolled out after that, probably in a few weeks, at which point you will be able to generate images, animate them into videos, eventually add music, then NFT the final product and sell it natively on Treechat or any 1Sat Ordinals or Web3 platform.”

“Treechat puts image generation and AI chat powers at your fingertips from the leading AI companies and open source models. (You can) effortlessly illustrate your messages, or summon intelligence and research on demand—in private, or play and experiment with others in public.”

Even if users link to media content on external sites, Treechat will scrape that content and archive it on-chain by default. Fabrikant posted a demonstration of how this works, noting it avoids the problem of “link rot” on other platforms, i.e., broken/expired links to content. Even though Treechat archives content from external links on-chain, users can only claim “ownership” of posts and media created with their accounts on its platform.

write onchain. own your content.

posted links are scraped and content archived by default. no link rot.

images, audio, video…



onchain pic.twitter.com/yWJshzVBjH — treechat.ai (@treechatai) April 9, 2025

Creating media with the AI assistants is separate from minting them as NFTs (there would be extra costs to mint). Users would first generate the image or video, then click a “mint” button to create a 1Sat Ordinal token. That token would include a record of its history and the Treechat post from which it originated, even if users want to trade the token on other 1Sat Ordinals platforms.

Web3 social media that offers more

Treechat has been around since 2022, and was formerly known as Knowvigator. Unlike many social network-type platforms, it’s not trying to be a BSV-using clone of existing products. It’s designed with AI interactions in mind, with users able to choose their preferred model to add context to their posts.

Its format is “infinitely threaded chats.” Though navigating the interface can be a bit daunting for new users, it soon becomes an intuitive way to organize thoughts, and zipping between threads and columns is quite simple. The name Treechat feels appropriate; every reply or comment can become a new branch with its own sub-thread—those who love the “mind map” concept will immediately see familiarities, though more high-tech and in a less graphical form.

the freedom to context switch. multitask with peace of mind. even on mobile pic.twitter.com/libYHxXAlY — treechat.ai (@treechatai) April 19, 2025

The “upvalue” feature lets you sling some sats at posts you appreciate, and users can choose the amount of satoshis they award to other users (don’t worry, that ‘$’ sign on the button means Bitcoin satoshis, not dollars).

Treechat is proving to be so much more than a social media platform. In addition to the AI-assisted media generation and information-finding features, its economic model means there’s no advertising and the company isn’t beholden to advertisers’ own interests. All this is possible only on a fast and scalable blockchain like BSV, with its unbounded capacity for data and low transaction costs.

