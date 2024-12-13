Homepage > News > Business > Treasury ops to undergo reform; Web3 laptop coming in 2025

Emerging technologies are getting into the mainstream, and several businesses and entrepreneurs are gradually realizing the potential of these tools to disrupt industries.

Financial powerhouse Citi (NASDAQ: C) has released a report beaming a spotlight on the future of corporate treasuries over a five-year period amid rapid technological advancements.

The report, a brainchild of the Citi Client Advisory Group, noted that treasury functions in enterprises will be more advanced before the end of the decade, with sweeping changes starting around 2027. While 90% of respondents share this line of thought, several are unsure of the path to change.

Citi’s 30-page report attempts to predict the future landscape for enterprise treasury operations, seeking the opinions of hundreds of its corporate clients. It predicts the death of the “daily morning drudge,” noting that companies must brace for real-time treasury evolution.

Data also shows that real-time treasury systems will eliminate traditional value-dating and introduce value-timing with all its attendant benefits.

A key part of the future of treasury operations is departments’ dependency on emerging technologies. The report notes that artificial intelligence (AI) will be a mainstay in operations across the board, given the prospects of natural language processing (NLP) and machine learning.

Early experiments with generative AI have yielded benefits for firm treasury units and may serve as the foundation for efficient, data-supported insight.

The report highlighted the prospects of tokenization powered by distributed ledger technology (DLT) for treasury departments. Digital assets will be change drivers for the future, given their ability to power 24/7 money transfers while providing liquidity.

On tokenization, treasury departments can leverage DLT to automate money flows via smart contracts. The report highlights DLT’s immutability and transparency perks for financial applications.

“Blockchain proves a complementary rail for the movement of value, with its unique attributes – cryptography, smart contracts, immutable recordkeeping, connection of disparate parties, and its ability to always be on – that merge seamlessly with the payment’s ecosystem,” read the report.

The report predicts that by 2030, the harmonious application of emerging technologies like AI, Big Data, and DLT will improve Know Your Customer (KYC) and anti-money laundering (AML) operations.

Putting people first

The report opines that enterprises must invest in the right talent to reap the rewards of improved treasury operations. Apart from hiring the right people, the report urges firms to invest in an innovative mindset for employees while focusing on “tighter partnerships.”

The paper added that changes will not be easy and demand “tough choices” from global treasuries. While hurtling toward innovation at breakneck speeds, the report urges a cautious approach for treasuries to avoid disrupting the traditional functions of minimizing financial risks and maintaining liquidity.

Web3-powered PC

Elsewhere, French technology giant Thomson Computing has announced plans to release a Web3 personal computer in 2025, aiming to revolutionize digital asset ownership for users.

In a press release, Thompson Computing stated that the first-of-its-kind laptop will feature in-built cold storage for digital assets while providing a Web3-focused operating system. Its Web3 functionalities will support the seamless interaction of decentralized applications (dApps) and decentralized finance (DeFi) protocols.

The latest development is planned to launch in 2025, but the exact details of the commercial launch remain under wraps. However, available information indicates that the design will cater to the needs of a wide demographic rather than a niche audience of Web3 users.

The specifications will support gamers, students, and the general public, with the main difference being the underlying Web3 architecture. The main distinguishing feature between the incoming laptop and mainstream alternatives is its cold wallet retrofitted into the chipset.

Akin to traditional standalone cold wallets, the laptop’s wallet will allow users to store and interact with digital assets without leaning on third parties or Internet connectivity. Adopting a slow and steady approach, the laptop will start with support for BTC, XRP, and Ethereum Virtual Machine (EVM) networks.

“The Web 3 laptop is designed for a future where you truly own your digital experience,” said Thomson Computing CEO Stephan Francais. “By seamlessly unifying Web3 tools, we’re laying the foundation to empower the next billion users.”

Other Web3 functionalities expected to be included in the laptop are airdrops for completing specific tasks and advanced support for blockchain gaming.

The announcement comes on the heels of Thomson Computing’s parent company, Metavasio, completing a $52 million SAFE financing round in October. With a presence in 52 countries, experts are predicting a strong start to life for the incoming Web3 laptop that could force the hand of other players to roll out similar offerings.

Technology firms have been tinkering with the prospects of mainstream Web3-focused hardware, with Solana rolling out a blockchain-based mobile phone. While receiving mixed success, Solana unveiled a successor to the first iteration, sparking a Web3 mobile craze.

XPRotocal has released its Ethereum-focused phone, while HTC has rolled out Exodus 1, its spin on a blockchain-based mobile device. Other firms are exploring the viability of blockchain-based wearables, pushing the frontiers for the emerging technology as it marches toward mainstream status.

