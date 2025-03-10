Homepage > News > Business > The Elon Musk vs Sam Altman Feud part 4

The feud between Elon Musk from xAI and Sam Altman from OpenAI continues to play out in the courts, and the latest development in this case seems to be both good news and bad news for each party.

Court rejects Musk’s preliminary injunction requests

The court has denied all four of Musk’s requests for a preliminary injunction against OpenAI, including efforts to block its conversion to a for-profit entity, prevent potential conflicts of interest involving Microsoft (NASDAQ: MSFT), prevent OpenAI and Microsoft from restricting investments in competitors like xAI, and stop OpenAI leaders from engaging in self-dealing.

A preliminary injunction is a temporary court order that prevents a party from taking certain actions while a case is pending. This means that if these injunctions were to pass—which they didn’t—it would have required OpenAI to suspend various business operations. This would have caused several complications and obstacles in OpenAI’s business operations, especially as it actively tries to transition from a non-profit entity into a for-profit structure. Some people speculate that this is Musk’s true intention and that he cares less about the actual outcome of this legal battle and more about stifling OpenAI, a competitor to Musk’s artificial intelligence (AI) company xAI. They believe he is simply trying to slow OpenAI’s progress so that his own xAI can catch up to the tech giant in the AI race.

Why Musk’s injunction requests failed

Ultimately, the court did not believe that Musk provided enough evidence to grant the preliminary injunction. To have the injunction granted, Musk needed to prove that he was likely to win on the main legal claims, that Musk or xAI would suffer harm that could not be repaired by monetary damages or a later court ruling, that he had the legal standing to request relief regarding the self-dealing and interlocking directorates claims, and that granting the injunction would benefit the public or that granting the injunction would have been the fair thing to do for Musk. In each of those instances, the court did not believe that Musk demonstrated either his standing or likelihood of success on those merits.

Musk’s small win in court with OpenAI

However, there was one area of Musk's argument that the court believed deserved further investigation, which prompted Judge Yvonne Gonzalez Rogers to offer an expedited trial for this sole claim: the issue in relation to OpenAI's potential conversion from a non-profit to a for-profit entity and whether that transition constitutes a breach of contract or a breach of a charitable trust. Both sides delivered email evidence (Musk also provided a few of his tweets) showing the back-and-forth between Musk and the OpenAI team regarding the company's mission and Musk's decision to financially support the company. Musk argued that he donated to the company with the belief that it would stick to the mission it set as a non-profit company, while OpenAI argued and provided evidence showing that Musk seemed to be on board for OpenAI to be a for-profit company and that he even suggested the company go the for-profit route early in its journey. So, the court ultimately determined that "the threshold question of whether a charitable trust was created remained a toss-up," which is why the court said they would expedite a trial for this claim, especially as it is central to the entire lawsuit.

Although the preliminary injunction was ultimately denied, the expedited trial over the core claim in the court case can be seen as a small win for Musk. The court believes there is some merit to the idea that OpenAI constituted a charitable trust and that transitioning to a for-profit would breach that charitable trust, so they want to get it to trial on an accelerated timeline. The court says they are “prepared to expedite” the trial for this critical claim to the fall of 2025, which is a significant leap forward from the original dates, which were expected to be as early as 2026. From here, we’ll probably see that one issue continues to snowball, with both sides submitting more evidence to the court arguing for their positions.

Musk’s real strategy

However, what this could mean outside of court is potentially more important for Musk, and some would argue that it is his true intention. While the court’s decision to expedite the trial is a small win legally, it’s a bigger win in terms of business strategy for Musk. Musk, known for being a relentless troll, probably sees this as an opportunity to throw a wrench into OpenAI’s operations. With the case going to trial sooner than expected, OpenAI will have to adjust its timeline for allocating resources, attention, time, and energy to this legal battle rather than entirely focusing on advancing its business and products. Musk might see this as an opportunity to rapidly innovate at his OpenAI competitor, xAI, gaining ground on the competition by way of creating problems and inconveniences that they have to take the time to respond to and solve rather than trying to compete with OpenAI directly by creating a better product. Although this tactic sounds underhanded, it could provide xAI, which has lagged in the AI race, with more time to catch up.

Regardless, one thing remains clear: the battle between Musk and Altman is far from over, especially as the battle unfolds in the courtroom.

