On this week’s episode of the CoinGeek Weekly Livestream, Kurt Wuckert Jr. was joined by Darren ‘Deggen’ Kellenschwiler in his new role as Distributed Applications Lead at the BSV Association. As always, the pair talked about the future of the Bitcoin network on both a technical level and from the big picture view.

Who is Darren Kellenschwiler? What’s the BSV hackathon about?

Those who have been around the BSV scene for a while will undoubtedly be familiar with Kellenschwiler. For those who don’t know him, he’s one of BSV’s brightest technical minds and has worn various hats at the BSV Association. Currently, he’s the Distributed Applications Lead, developing a new service layer on BSV.

Kellenschwiler reminds viewers there’s an upcoming hackathon with a $50k prize pool. It took a while to get the tech stack fully lined up, but it’s ready now. He encourages participants to start using it, front-run the hackathon, and give themselves the best chance of claiming the prize money.

Standardizing the service layer of BSV

Kellenschwiler notes that many new tools are related to overlays, but ultimately, it’s more about standardizing the service layer of BSV. Token listings can be based on rules via a topic system. This would allow someone to spin one up and for others to copy it, meaning nodes could focus on specific services. The end result is specialized subsets of the BSV blockchain.

Wuckert says that, at GorillaPool, they think of ways to put tools into people’s hands; that’s what JungleBus is all about. He believes the culture is now shifting in that direction, and he wonders what the shift was like at the BSV Association and what the results might look like in 18-24 months. Kellenschwiler says the selling point of BSV is a Kellenschwiler says the selling point of BSV is a fixed protocol , and now the focus is on standardizing the service layer. If they do that, a few big companies will support it. During the old way of doing things, there was a lot of duplication of effort, but there was also a lot done right. They took what they thought was best and rolled with that.

Distributed application architecture and the identity resolution overlay

Kellenschwiler points to the Overlay Services Repository and the Wallet Infra/Wallet Toolbox libraries for those who want to learn more about this.

The best bit is that tiny micropayments fuel this service layer. When he heard Mike Hearn talk about implementing micropayments into HTTP on last week’s livestream episode, he was super excited, yelling, “That’s what we did!”

Switching to a specific application now, Kellenschwiler focuses on the Identity Resolution Overlay. It uses a reverse lookup to get from attributes known about a person or entity to others connected to the same private key. “If I know your phone number, I should be able to pay you,” he says. The solution is an overlay; details will follow shortly after some contracts are signed and details are ironed out.

“This stuff will light the fuse of a rocket,” Kellenschwiler says, hinting at big things for the BSV blockchain.

To hear more about earning residual income via micropayments, AI/Nano payments, and more, check out the livestream via this link.

