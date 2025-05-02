Homepage > News > Tech > TCS unveils AI solutions for data sovereignty, cybersecurity

Tata Consultancy Services (TCS), a prominent global provider of IT services, consulting, and business solutions, has unveiled a suite of three innovative offerings that harness the power of artificial intelligence (AI) to address data sovereignty concerns. These newly launched solutions include the TCS SovereignSecure Cloud, TCS DigiBolt, and the TCS Cyber Defense Suite, each aimed at enhancing data protection, operational efficiency, and AI-driven innovation across industries.

Through these advanced solutions, TCS aims to address the increasing need for businesses and governments to safeguard sensitive data within national borders while empowering them with the tools required to drive their digital transformation.

To develop these solutions, TCS worked closely with the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY). These offerings are designed to support the country’s digital public infrastructure (DPI) initiatives. While tailored for government needs, they will also be available to private sector organizations and fully comply with data localization regulations.

TCS said in a statement that this launch marks the beginning of many such offerings tailored to India’s unique needs, as the company dedicates itself to supporting the country’s mission of building robust digital solutions that are locally made, for Indians, and ready for the world.

“India is at an inflection point where data sovereignty, AI, and digital acceleration are converging to create unprecedented opportunities. These new offerings, tailored to India’s unique needs, reaffirm our commitment to building a secure, AI-powered digital foundation for India—one that not only safeguards national assets but also fuels innovation, economic growth, and global competitiveness,” said Girish Ramachandran, President–Growth Markets at TCS.

“As India moves towards a new era of digital innovation, TCS will continue to lead with indigenous solutions that empower governments, enterprises, and citizens alike, helping them perpetually adapt in an AI-first era,” Ramachandran added.

The launch occurred in New Delhi at TCS’ Accelerating India event, attended by marquee public and private sector clients, alongside TCS Chief Executive Officer and Managing Director K Krithivasan, Ramachandran, and other senior TCS leaders.

S Krishnan, Secretary of MeitY, said, “I must emphasize how significant this event is for all that we are attempting to do in the digital space in India. Atmanirbhar Bharat (self-reliant India) is one of the goals that has been set for India, and we need to have the capacity to address the various requirements we have for the country.”

“As a country, we have millions and millions of terabytes of data that is stored in multiple places not just in India but across the world. Eventually, when we have to have a resilient ecosystem within the country, it’s important that the most crucial data is stored within the country itself,” Krishnan added.

In recent quarters, TCS has emphasized its strategic shift toward expanding in emerging markets as part of its long-term growth plan, especially as demand from its largest market, North America, stays subdued.

The company sees strong growth potential in regions such as India, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Latin America, and the Middle East and Africa (MENA), considering them key to building a sustainable business over time. During the second quarter earnings call in October, TCS management noted that developing a strong and scalable footprint in these areas could significantly drive the company’s overall growth in the coming decades.

The three new offerings

The TCS SovereignSecure Cloud is a fully indigenous, AI-enabled cloud solution developed and operated entirely by TCS. Purpose-built to serve the unique needs of government bodies, public sector units, and highly regulated industries, this cloud platform underscores India’s focus on maintaining control over its data, digital infrastructure, and operational autonomy—while also accelerating its progress in AI-led transformation.

Designed to ensure that sensitive data remains within the country’s borders, the SovereignSecure Cloud utilizes TCS-owned data centers located in Mumbai and Hyderabad. It delivers a dedicated, secure infrastructure that aligns with the Digital Personal Data Protection Act 2023 requirements. Rooted in Sovereignty, Security, and Sustainability principles, this platform seamlessly integrates AI capabilities into its core. Engineered on a Zero Trust architecture and aligned with TCS’s commitment to achieving net-zero carbon emissions by 2030, the cloud supports high-performance, low-latency access to critical Engineered on a Zero Trust architecture and aligned with TCS’s commitment to achieving net-zero carbon emissions by 2030, the cloud supports high-performance, low-latency access to critical applications —making it ideal for large-scale government operations. It enables smooth integration with existing IT systems, enhancing them through intelligent automation and AI-driven functionality. With robust tools for data analytics and real-time performance monitoring, the platform empowers institutions to make informed decisions, boost operational efficiency, and deliver smarter, citizen-centric public services.

TCS DigiBOLT is a powerful, AI-integrated, low-code platform designed to work with TCS SovereignSecure Cloud, accelerating enterprise-wide digital transformation. It enables organizations to rapidly design, build, and scale digital solutions by providing a full suite of tools to model, automate, and streamline business processes. With DigiBOLT, enterprises can fast-track application deployment, adopt AI technologies seamlessly, and enhance agility across operations.

By combining disparate data sources, processes, and outdated legacy systems into a unified, cohesive digital ecosystem, TCS said DigiBOLT significantly reduces complexity and shortens innovation cycles. Built on open-source foundations, the platform supports creating AI-first applications at scale, positioning organizations to respond more quickly to market demands and maintain a competitive edge in today’s digital economy.

Meanwhile, the TCS Cyber Defense Suite is an advanced security-as-a-service (SaaS) platform designed to strengthen organizations’ cyber resilience with cutting-edge, AI-powered protection. As India continues to accelerate its digital transformation, the landscape is rapidly evolving, offering immense opportunities but also heightening exposure to complex and persistent cyber threats.

The TCS Cyber Defense Suite offers comprehensive, real-time visibility into an organization’s cyber risk posture, compliance status, and overall resilience. It delivers actionable insights for early risk identification and proactive mitigation, while its AI-driven threat detection and automated response capabilities provide swift and intelligent defenses against attacks. The suite also incorporates robust preventive controls to safeguard identity, infrastructure, networks, applications, and data—across hybrid multi-cloud environments, traditional IT systems, and operational technology (OT) landscapes.

With over two decades of cybersecurity expertise, a global team of more than 16,000 security professionals, and a network of cybersecurity delivery centers worldwide, TCS offers a full spectrum of services—including strategic consulting, professional services, and managed security solutions—to organizations in India and across the globe.

Powering India’s digital rise

The new offerings build upon TCS’s long-standing role in shaping India’s digital ecosystem, where it has played a key part in developing and supporting various DPI initiatives. The company has worked closely with government bodies to implement essential programs and establish resilient digital frameworks. Through its efforts to modernize and streamline public services, TCS has earned a reputation as a reliable partner to several government ministries.

TCS said it has played a transformative role across a wide range of critical sectors—from modernizing operations at India’s premier stock exchanges like Bombay Stock Exchange and National Stock Exchange, to partnering with major financial institutions such as the State Bank of India (SBI).

TCS has also been instrumental in enhancing public service delivery systems, including streamlining passport issuance processes, supporting the Ayushman Bharat health insurance initiative, and managing defense pension distribution through the SPARSH platform. Through these efforts, TCS has become a key enabler of inclusive and accessible services that reach citizens nationwide, down to the grassroots level.

