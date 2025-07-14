Homepage > News > Business > South Africa intensifies digitalization ahead of G20 Summit

Getting your Trinity Audio player ready...

In November, South Africa will host the world’s most powerful leaders at the G20 Leaders’ Summit in Johannesburg, marking the first time the meeting has been held in Africa. As the summit approaches, the South African government is intensifying its push for an inclusive digital economy amid calls from African leaders to champion the continent’s cause.

In its most recent initiative, South Africa launched the G20 Tourism Hackathon, tasking local innovators with solving prevailing tourism challenges using technology. The three-day event focused on climate-resilient tourism and using the latest tech to empower small and medium enterprises (SMEs) within the sector.

Tourism is one of South Africa’s biggest industries, accounting for 9% of its $418 billion gross domestic product (GDP) last year and employing over 11% of the workforce. The country ranked fourth behind Tunisia, Egypt, and Morocco, with nine million visitors, who brought in over $7 billion.

The hackathon winners will present their ideas at the G20 Tourism Ministers’ Meeting in September.

Beyond the hackathon, the government launched the G20 Tourism Community Outreach in the Northern Cape, its largest province by land area. The initiative forms part of the country’s commitment to the four G20 tourism pillars: improved connectivity, financial access, building resilience, and SME innovation. It provides a platform for local businesses to interact with G20 experts, policymakers, and delegates.

The G20 has promoted tourism as one of the key pillars of change, from promoting cultural exchange to employing millions of people. Tourism is also billed as one of the best ways to address environmental challenges as it creates economic incentives to protect nature and directly supports conservation through the revenue it generates.

Beyond tourism, African leaders have called South Africa to utilize its G20 presidency to push for the continent’s digital transformation. Some, like the African Director at the Gates Foundation, Paulin Basinga, say this presidency needs to result in significant gains in advancing Africa’s digital public infrastructure.

Rennie Naidoo, a professor at the University of the Witwatersrand, says South Africa’s leadership “is a rare opportunity for Africa and other emerging economies to shape the next chapter of the digital age on their own terms.”

Emerging economies have long been spectators in the tech world, with all the solutions being developed by, and disproportionately favoring, the developed economies. Even with artificial intelligence (AI), the United Nations says over 120 countries have been left out of the conversation. The agency says that only a few countries will benefit from the $4.8 trillion AI economy, and that the tech could further widen disparities for the Global South. Morocco partners UNDP to accelerate digital transformation

In North Africa, Morocco has signed an agreement with the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) to advance inclusive digital transformation in the country and in other Arab States.

Under the agreement, the two will promote the responsible use of AI, advance digital public services, and develop regulatory frameworks that foster digital transformation in the country.

The two partners view digital transformation as a “powerful enabler of sustainable development and regional integration,” commented Marina Walter, the UNDP’s deputy director for Arab States.

“Morocco is demonstrating great leadership not only in advancing its national digital agenda but also towards helping to shape a collaborative, future-oriented digital ecosystem across the Arab States and African regions—one that is inclusive, resilient, and capable of delivering real impact,” she added.

According to the UN, Internet penetration in Africa has increased from 25% in 2019 to 38% in 2024. In Arab States, it has jumped from 29% in 2012 to 70%. However, despite the increased penetration, its impact is uneven, with most countries facing systemic challenges that limit the benefits for the people.

This includes poor and fragmented infrastructure; in AI, for instance, only 5% of the continent’s talent has access to the computational power it needs to build applications effectively. Additionally, 80% of the continent’s data is stored offshore.

The new agreement was signed on the sidelines of the inaugural National Forum on Artificial Intelligence, which brought together Moroccan government officials, innovators, and global experts to discuss the future of AI.

Watch: Boosting financial inclusion in Africa with BSV blockchain